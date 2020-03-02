Nebraska football fans got some rather stunning news on Monday morning. Not one but two wide receivers are stepping away from the team for the foreseeable future. The Omaha World-Herald reported that both JD Spielman and Jaevon McQuitty are no longer with the team at the moment. Their departures, however, have very different circumstances and Husker fans are hoping their two situations have very different resolutions in the long run.

The biggest news of the day was the announcement that JD Spielman is taking a "leave of absence" from the program and will likely not be with the team when spring practices commence.

The University issued a press release regarding the situation saying the receiver is dealing with a "personal health matter."

In the release, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost made it clear he and his staff were more worried about the personal welfare of Spielman than they were whether or not he'll ever play again for the Huskers. At the same time, Frost also made it clear, he does not expect Spielman's playing days with the Cornhuskers to be over.

"Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support.

We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.” Was the part of the statement that should hearten Husker fans who were seeing the team take a major hit in the talent department ahead of the 2020 season.

The fact of the matter is only the team and the player know exactly what's going on behind the scenes. It's not clear whether or not the health matter has to do with a member of Spielman's family.

At the moment, there is quite a bit of guessing as to just what happened with very little concrete evidence anyone outside the program has any idea.

The player we do know more about, at least as far as whether or not he could eventually return, is Jaevon McQuitty. The receiver, who was once a heralded prospect never really able to turn the corner into a heralded college player, announced he's retiring from football for medical reasons.

Those reasons have also kept him off the field for most of his career at Nebraska. While he's leaving the team, there isn't any indication he'll be leaving the school right away. The Huskers have seen a swath of players all announcing they're done with Scott Frost and company over the last week.

In addition to confirming the leave of absence for JD Spielman and the retirement of McQuitty, the university also confirmed for the first time it had lost two placekickers. Barret Pickering and Matt Waldoch both announced they would not be playing for Nebraska next season and the school confirmed their departures on Monday as well.