If the Ohio State Buckeyes want to continue their status as one of college football’s top teams, they need to have a long-term recruitment plan. Based on what we know of their 2022 targets, it looks like fans will see a great team in two years. The Buckeyes have an especially promising set of offensive linemen in 2022. So far, the Buckeyes are eyeing two in-state recruits in the position, reports Eleven Warriors.

One of them is Tegra Tshabola (Lakota West High School), a major sophomore star in Ohio.

He is already being hailed as the best offensive lineman in Ohio for the 2022 class. The Buckeyes have already made an offer to Tshabola and there is a good chance that he will commit to them in the next year.

Blake Miller (Strongsville High School) is also another offensive lineman target for Ohio State. With great performances in high school football games, he has already received offers from other Big Ten programs like the Michigan Wolverines and Northwestern Wildcats. The Buckeyes, however, have not made an offer to Miller yet.

The team’s coaching staff could still be evaluating whether the player would be a good fit for the Buckeyes.

Other 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes targets

The Ohio State Buckeyes also have other interesting targets for the other positions in the 2022 class. Quarterback Quinn Ewers certainly comes to mind as a fantastic target. The Texas resident has shown a massive interest in Ohio State, even saying that he wants to visit the campus again.

Buckeyes, however, will have to fight off the Texas Longhorns for his attention. Outside linebacker Gabe Powers, on the other hand, is strongly leaning towards Ohio State. The program already offered him a scholarship but he said he wants to explore a bit more.

Head coach Ryan Day to lead Buckeyes until 2026 season

In other related news, head coach Ryan Day will continue to be a massive presence in the Ohio State Buckeyes, for years to come.

Last week, the university announced that Day’s current contract will be extended by three years. As a result, the head coach will serve in his position until the 2026 season.

Apart from the contract extension, Ryan Day will also see a considerable bump in his salary. The announcement detailed that he will get $5.375 million, $6.5 million, and $7.6 million in the next three fiscal years respectively. Ohio State will also provide an additional $1 million to his retirement continuation plan at the end of this calendar year. The contract extension and the compensation increase will be officially approved by the university’s Board of Trustees within the month.

Considering that Ryan Day is the lead figure in helping Ohio State perform well in the Big Ten conference and national games, there is little chance it will be rejected.