Last year, the Nebraska college football team finished the season with a 5-7 record despite high hopes that the team would improve. One of the reasons for the Nebraska Huskers' poor season was the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. The team relied on Wan'Dale Robinson and JD Spielman for much of the season. The two players were the most consistent threats to opposing teams. While Nebraska has some exciting new recruits in this year’s class, the scouting department is still looking to add more depth to the position.

The Huskers have been tracking wide receivers for their 2021 class, and one of their targets is Ankeny’s High School player Brody Brecht, reports 247 Sports. Nebraska is following Brody’s progress, and the young star has received praise from his high school head coach.

He will be a man when he’s 18

Brody Brecht is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete whose athleticism enables him to out jump opposing quarterbacks. The Huskers could use a physical threat at the wide receiver position, and his physical attributes, coupled with his wide catching radius would be a huge help to the team.

Brody’s coach at Ankeny, Rick Nelson, is enamored by his potential. Nelson was an assistant at Iowa State and worked with some of the coaches on the Husker’s current coaching staff. In a recent interview, he said that Brody was yet to realize his full potential. “Brody's getting faster, he's getting stronger. So, I think by the time he's a senior, he's going to be a man. He'll be a man when he’s 18.

He may well weigh 210, 220 pounds,” reports 247 Sports.

Brody also plays baseball

In addition to playing football, Brody Brecht also plays baseball on his high school team. He played 39 games this season and helped the team qualify for the state tournament. The multi-talented athlete would like to continue playing both sports. According to 247 Sports, Brody said, “I'm going to play out the season and see what happens from there.

I still don't know if I want to play baseball. It's hard. I'd like to play both, but I've got to keep my grades up and see what happens.” Brody played at a 7-on7 camp at Nebraska over the summer and impressed scouts.

Iowa Hawkeyes also in the race for Brody Brecht alongside with Nebraska Husker

In addition to the Huskers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Kansas State, and Wisconsin are interested in the three-star prospect. Recruiting Brody will probably come down to which team can provide him with the opportunity to pursue both baseball and football. According to 247sports, the Hawkeyes are favorites to land Brody.

The young player will start taking visits with the interested teams later this year. Let us know what you think about Brody Brecht, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Husker.