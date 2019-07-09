The NBA market does not stop. 'Los Angeles Lakers' are ready to welcome Avery Bradley. The player will sign a two-year contract. The purple-yellow roster gets even richer, after the arrival of the very strong Anthony Davis. Avery Bradley is therefore ready to join the Lakers after being cut by the Memphis Grizzlies. The contract offered is two years.

Avery Bradley to the 'Los Angeles Lakers'

Los Angeles Lakers have achieved another big market take.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the ESPN insider, Avery Bradley will be on the yellow-purple team with a $9.7 million two-year contract. The player has closed with the Memphis Grizzlies and is now ready for an exciting new adventure. Last season, scored 9.9 points, 2.4 average assists, and 2.8 rebounds. The 28-year-old will go on to further strengthen the Los Angeles Lakers' guard's department. Despite his young age, Bradley has a respectable career, having played in many strong teams and setting important records.

Advertisement

Who is Avery Bradley: from Celtics to Memphis Grizzlies

Bradley, in 2009, entered the ranking of the best players in high school and continued to play in the university team, making himself known for his exceptional qualities. In 2010, he signed a contract with the first major NBA team, the Boston Celtics. However, the start of the season was not a great success, so much so that the following year he passed to the Maine Red Claws, hoping to better learn the technique of play and teamwork.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NBA Los Angeles Lakers

After Marquis Daniels' serious injury, Bradley was recalled to Boston, playing in a more conscious and mature way.

Also in 2011, the player signed with Hapoel Jerusalem, a team that urged him to give more and more. According to Basketball-Reference, the great turning point, however, comes in the next NBA season with the strong Celtics, where he replaces Ray Allen, injured and unable to play for a long time. Avery Bradley's career-high was recorded in the match of 20 April 2012 against Atlanta Hawks, where the player, acclaimed by Celtics fans, scored 28 points.

Lakers welcome Avery Bradley

Unfortunately, a major shoulder injury forced him to stay in the NBA playoffs for an entire season. In 2017, after finally resolving his shoulder injury, Bradley began his adventure with the Detroit Pistons, where he played as a starter and distinguished himself for his talent. The following year he was sold to the Pistons and, finally, in 2019 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Here, he recorded his record of 33 points playing the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

Now, Avery Bradley will have to prove that he is up to Los Angeles Lakers. We're sure it won't disappoint the fans' expectations. Stay tuned for other news.