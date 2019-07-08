As he formally signed with the Brooklyn Nets, two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant chose seven as his jersey number. Since joining the league 12 years ago, Durant has worn jersey No. 35, which he picked in honor of someone dear to him.

Maximum contract

Late Sunday, Durant officially joined the Nets as the team completed a deal with the Golden State Warriors, the Associated Press reported. The agreement also allowed Brooklyn to get a protected first-round pick in next year's draft.

The small forward, who played with the Warriors for three seasons, was expected to have a maximum contract with the Nets worth at least $141 million over four years.

But the bad news is that Durant won’t play for the next season since he is still recovering from injuries. The perennial All-Star suffered a calf injury and an Achilles rupture, missing most of the last playoffs and playing only a game with the Warriors against the Toronto Raptors in the Finals, which the Canadian team won.

Changing jersey number

In changing his jersey number, Durant revealed in an Instagram post that “35” allowed him to meet people and achieve things. He said the number enabled him to enter the University of Texas where he started his basketball life.

Durant started his NBA career in 2007 with the Seattle SuperSonics, who selected him as the second overall pick. The team became the Oklahoma Thunder the following season and Durant stayed with the franchise for eight years before bringing his talent in 2016 to the Bay Area where he helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

As he begins a new chapter in his professional basketball life, the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player said fans will see him wearing jersey the number 7 the next time he plays.

Durant teams up with Erving

Durant will team up with Nets’ other prize catch, Kyrie Erving, who also on Sunday formally signed with Brooklyn together with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton.

Jordan, close friends with Durant, joined the Nets after spending the last season with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks, while Claxton was the 31st overall pick in this year’s draft.

A great addition

According to Nets General Manager Sean Marks, Erving will be an outstanding addition to the team considering the one-time champion’s scoring and playmaking abilities. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said he and the entire coaching staff are excited with Erving’s arrival, describing the point guard as a “talented and accomplished” player.

The 2012 Rookie of the Year last played with the Boston Celtics after spending six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, teaming up with LeBron James.