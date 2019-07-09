Former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum is convinced that Tom Brady of the New England Patriots was the better quarterback compared to Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 season even though the latter won last season’s MVP trophy. In an interview with ESPN, Tannenbaum, who worked as the Jets’ general manager and the Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations, said he’s impressed with the performance of the 41-year-old Brady over the 23-year-old Mahomes as he led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s so smart. He knows where he’s going with the ball often before the ball’s ever snapped, so it’s hard to get to him because he gets rid of it so quickly,” said Tannenbaum, whose former teams are grouped with the Patriots in the AFC East.

Patriots have dominated the AFC East

Tannenbaum worked as general manager of the Jets for seven seasons and four years as executive vice president of football operations for the Dolphins. During his time as Jets and Dolphins executive, Tannenbaum admitted that every year, they looked forward to Brady’s decline, but to his disappointment, the veteran quarterback got better every year.

Advertisement

“He’s getting older. This has got to be the year. This has to be the year.’ And it’s remarkable. He’s gotten better,” Tannenbaum stressed. When Brady took over the Patriots starting job in 2001, the team has dominated the AFC East, winning the division 16 of 18 times, including 10 straight.

Tannenbaum’s teams had several successes against the Patriots with the Jets beating New England in a Divisional Round game in 2010. The Dolphins, for their part, won three of their last four against the Patriots in Miami.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Tannenbaum made his reaction in connection with last season’s quarterback ranking which placed Mahomes over Brady. Last season, Mahomes took over the starting job for the Chiefs, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Brady, for his part, threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns with 11 picks.

Gronkowski confirms workout with Brady

On Monday, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski fueled rumors of his possible comeback when he had a private workout with Brady at UCLA, per a report by Andrew Callahan of MassLive.

In his report, Callahan indicated that Gronkowski, who announced his retirement in the offseason, caught passes from Brady during the private workout. Callahan added that Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, was also present during the throwing session. On Tuesday, Gronkowski confirmed that he worked out with Brady during an interview with TMZ Sports. "It was great working out," Gronkowski said when asked by TMZ Sports about the workout. "Tom needs someone to throw to so, you know, he calls Mr.

Advertisement

Reliable, Robbie G the one and only!" added the veteran tight end, who was in California to attend the $50K Charity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. However, Gronkowski did not discuss anything about a possible return to the Patriots.