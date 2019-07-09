Kevin Durant. Kawhi Leonard. Anthony Davis. Kyrie Irving. Paul George. Jimmy Butler. Kemba Walker. Al Horford. Those eight players have combined for 43 All-Star and 26 All-NBA appearances. They also all have changed addresses in this frenzied offseason.

There still may be more excitement left though. The Big Lead took a look at five players that still could be traded in the offseason, a list that doesn’t even include Russell Westbrook.

Not every team has been active though in this crazy offseason filled with players changing teams. Here are some teams that reached the postseason last season who have mostly kept their teams intact.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets were pretty much hamstrung from adding pieces in free agency after they picked up Paul Millsap’s $30 million option.

They did make a trade on Monday to acquire Jeremi Grant from the Thunder. He should provide better backup frontcourt minutes than restricted free agent Trey Lyles.

Otherwise, another year of continuity may not be a bad thing for a Nuggets team that finished second in the West in 2018-19 with a 54-28 record.

Houston Rockets

While it has been a quiet offseason on the transaction front for Houston, there was plenty of noise early on about the reported internal strife between James Harden and Chris Paul.

With those two taking up a boatload of the salary cap, the Rockets (particularly GM Daryl Morey) have tried to find creative ways to improve the roster. There have been rumblings that nobody other than James Harden is safe on their roster. They reportedly have interest in Russell Westbrook, but according to ESPN, they are a long shot to acquire him via trade.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are coming off a season in which they went 60-22 (best record in the NBA), rostered the MVP winner (Giannis Antetokounmpo), but fell just short losing in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their offseason consisted of mostly re-signing their own free agents (Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, George Hill), although they did also add Brook’s twin brother Robin to the roster.

They did lose a key piece (Malcolm Brogdon) in a sign-and-trade with the Pacers. Youngsters Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo, as well as newcomer Wesley Matthews, hope to admirably fill his absence.

Orlando Magic

The Magic re-signed All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to a large deal, and they also brought back sixth man Terrance Ross.

They did make one notable free agent pickup this offseason in Al-Farouq Aminu who was signed to a three-year, $29+ million deal. Otherwise, they will be returning much of the same rotation from last season. In 2018-19, they were able to reach the postseason for the first time in seven years.