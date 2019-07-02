The NBA is going to be very fun and interesting to watch thanks to all the roster changes that have happened so far in the offseason. In less than two days, there have been numerous free agent signings and trades, and over $3 billion has been given out in contracts. Some of the top free agents, such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler, have already agreed to new contracts, while some of them, such as Kawhi Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, are still weighing their options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butler has agreed to a four-year deal with the Miami Heat, the team he has wanted to play for a long time. The swingman has been moving a lot lately as Miami is going to be his fourth team in just two years. Butler left the Chicago Bulls in 2017 to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers failed to retain him, even though they reportedly gave him a five-year maximum contract.

Butler took less money and fewer years

According to Tom Haberstroh, the Philadelphia 76ers have offered Jimmy Butler a maximum contract, just like they did it to Tobias Harris.

Advertisement

The contract was worth $190 million and would keep Butler in Philadelphia for five more years. However, the player has rejected the contract and instead chose to sign with the Miami Heat. Unlike Philadelphia, Miami could not offer five years nor $190 million for Butler, but that did not seem to be a problem for him.

In the end, the four-time All-Star took a four-year contract and $142 million from the Heat. He has expressed his desire to play in Miami multiple times and he now has a chance to do so.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NBA

Even last year when the Minnesota Timberwolves were trading him, Jimmy wanted to go to the Heat, and Miami wanted him as well. Unfortunately, the trade did not go through.

Even this offseason, the Heat have faced some problems in acquiring Jimmy Butler. Since they had no cap space, the Heat had to get Butler via sign-and-trade. However, the Dallas Mavericks did not want to go through with the deal they agreed on, which is why Miami had to find another team.

In the end, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers did a four-team trade with Miami and Philadelphia, sending Jimmy Butler to South Beach.

Hassan Whiteside is gone

The four-team trade has sent Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers. In return, Portland gave up Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard. Harkless will join the Clippers, while the Heat is going to receive Leonard. Whiteside is on an expiring deal and he definitely needed a new team.

Advertisement

Portland seems like a great choice since the big man is C.J. McCollum's friend and the Trail Blazers need another center until Jusuf Nurkic comes back.