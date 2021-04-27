"Fortnite Battle Royale" is one of the most popular Video Games in gaming history. At its peak, the video game was spread all around the world and many people, including those who don't play video games, have heard about it. Three and a half years after its release, the battle royale game is still going strong, having millions of active players. However, its original mode is no longer popular.

"Fortnite: Save the World" was released in July 2017, around two months before the battle royale mode came out. This cooperative PvE mode is very fun, but at some point, the content gets repetitive and players have no incentive to play it.

Fortunately, it seems that Epic Games is finally trying to revive this game mode by making it free to millions of players.

'Fortnite's' PvE mode will be given to millions of players

Fortnite Crew is a subscription-based service that costs $11.99 on a monthly basis. Crew packs include exclusive cosmetic items which cannot be obtained in any other way, such as the Green Arrow outfit, and they also provide players with extra V-Bucks, Battle Pass, and more. Considering the price of V-Bucks and the exclusivity of the cosmetic items in the Crew pack, signing up for this deal makes a lot of sense for most players, especially when it adds some extra things such as a three-month Spotify subscription.

In May 2021, Epic Games will include "Fortnite: Save the World" to the Crew pack.

While this is not completely free, it is a free addition to the existing items of the upcoming Crew pack. The video game developer has also revealed the outfit that will be included in the package.

This seems like a step in the right direction for the development of the less popular "Fortnite" game mode. It's not a secret that there hasn't been a lot of new content released to the game and many veteran players have stopped playing it due to its repetitiveness.

However, if more players start playing the game mode actively and spending V-Bucks on it, Epic Games could be interested in developing the game further and releasing new content to it.

Differences between the versions

"Fortnite: Save the World" founders have a slightly different version of the game than players who receive it for free or those who purchase a non-founder pack.

While in-game content is the same, non-founders are not able to earn V-Bucks for daily logins and some other activities. Founders, on the other hand, receive free V-Bucks every seven days, which amounts to around 10,000 free V-Bucks a year.

According to the video game developer, active Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive "Fortnite's" PvE mode starting at approximately 8 PM ET on April 30.