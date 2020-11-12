"Fortnite Battle Royale" has recently turned three and it is still quite popular with tens of millions of active players on a monthly basis. The original mode of "Fortnite," Save the World, has been overshadowed by its battle royale counterpart, which has turned out to be one of the most popular Video Games of all time. The video game developer has released a lot of amazing things for it, which is a big reason why it has become such a worldwide success.

Even though it's a free-to-play video game, it appears that "Fortnite Battle Royale" will soon get a paid monthly subscription. This model would give players a lot of benefits, including each new Battle Pass, V-Bucks, cosmetic items, and others.

According to GameSpot, Epic Games has surveyed players about a monthly subscription and it appears that most of the players would enjoy this feature, which is why we could see it come to the game very soon.

The 'Fortnite' monthly subscription, its price and benefits

First of all, it is important to mention that the paid monthly subscription for "Fortnite Battle Royale" would be completely optional, which means that players would still be able to play it for free on all supported platforms. However, subscribers would get special benefits, and some of those benefits could only be obtained through the subscription, such as discounted cosmetic bundles.

According to iFireMonkey, the popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" leaker and dataminer, players who decide to subscribe will get a special bundle of cosmetic items every month, a Battle Pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Apparently, the bundle will include a skin, a pickaxe, and an outfit, and it will be first available to subscribers at a discounted price before it hits the Item Shop. The Battle Pass would not be a monthly addition, but players would most likely get it at the start of each season, as long as they are subscribed.

Finally, subscribed players would get 1,000 V-Bucks each month, which is worth around eight US dollars.

As for the price, it appears that the monthly subscription would cost $15.99, which seems like a good deal considering that players would get all of the aforementioned things. Most bundles in the game cost around 15 US dollars, so this would be a good deal.

When does it come out?

At the moment, there are no details on then when the monthly subscription for "Fortnite Battle Royale" is going to come out. However, considering that a new season is scheduled to come in late November, we can expect Epic Games to release the new feature with the new Battle Pass. Furthermore, the new season will begin either a day before or just right at the start of a new month, which would be a perfect time for a monthly subscription.