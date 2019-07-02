Nebraska football has once again staked out June and July as one of its biggest recruiting periods of the year. On Tuesday, the Huskers landed their fourth commit in the last 10 days. This time around, the player to announce he was bringing his game to Lincoln is defensive end, Blaise Gunnerson. Gunnerson has been thought to be a pretty big lean towards Scott Frost and company, but there had been a renewed push by Iowa State and some experts worried he might be heading to the Cyclones.

While that's the good news, Nebraska got a spot of bad news on Tuesday as well. Perhaps the school's top defensive back target in the entire class announced his commitment location just 45 minutes before Gunnerson and he picked the Texas A&M Aggies. While there were plenty of analysts who believed the SEC school was in the lead for Josh Moten, the Huskers just recently hosted him for an official visit and seemed to be in good standing.

Moten is the 30th best defensive back in the entire class.

Blaise Gunnerson is the 34th best SDE in the 2020 group. When the smoke clears, this will likely be a wash as far as gains on the recruiting front, but it's no secret the coaching staff was hoping to land both.

Gunnerson joins the gang

The Nebraska football staff can crow about landing Blaise Gunnerson for sure. 247Sports' composite rankings have the 6-5, 250-pound prospect as the second best player in the state of Iowa.

Both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes were wanting him. The Huskers managed to get him to come across the border.

The defensive end joins another highly touted defensive lineman (this time a tackle) in Nash Hutmacher, who committed on June 29, Alex Conn an offensive tackle who committed on June 24 and Tymon Lanum; a defensive back who started off the current run with his announcement about 10 days ago. The Huskers tend to have commits in bunches like this and they usually come right about this time of year.

That's not to say it's all that different from other schools. Those who follow recruiting have been watching player after player pull the trigger on their school of choice over the last two weeks. Most of that has to do with players wanting to go into the fall with a plan on where they are going to be signing come December. That was underlined in the Nebraska football team's loss on Josh Moten.

Could Moten switch again?

For those who are disappointed the Huskers couldn't reel in a 4-star prospect in the defensive backfield, there is one silver lining.

Josh Moten's commitment to Texas A&M is his second pledge of loyalty in the last few months. He had previously been committed to Penn State before deciding he would be a free agent again. There is also the positive that at the very least, the Nebraska football team won't have to square off against the defensive back in the conference now.