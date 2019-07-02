Today, at 9 pm there will be the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup. The decisive match will be played in France, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The stadium will also host the match between Holland and Sweden on July 3rd as well as the final next Sunday. Both American and English national football teams are very strong. The defending World Cup champion U.S. women are the favorite. The Live action will be on FOX in streaming at 8pm tonight (BST).

The two strong teams, more aggressive than ever, arrive at the decisive appointment, after defeating Spain and France (United States) and Cameroon and Norway (England). However, the game won't be as simple as it sounds. The U.S. women's team will have to deal with opponents with exceptional physical strength and great technical ability, especially on the side bands. We are sure that we will witness a great football show, which may have unexpected surprises.

Who will win the semi-final?

Probable formations ENGLAND (4-3-3): Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes; Kirby, Jill Scott, Walsh; Parris, White, Duggan. UNITED STATES (4-3-3): Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Ertz, Mewis; Heath, Morgan, Rapino