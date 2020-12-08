Lisa Marie Presley is making plans to spend the holidays at Graceland this year. According to Hollywood News Daily reports this will be a tough holiday for both Lisa Marie and her three daughters. 2020 has been extremely tough on Presley, who feels the need to seek out comfort during the holidays at the one place that is still very special to her.

Graceland is home to the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley. It is a place she can seek out and feel close to her father when she is feeling down. Lisa Marie has so many memories of times spent with Elvis at Graceland. Though Lisa has many wonderful memories at the mansion, it also comes with a lot of bad memories.

The mansion will always be home to Lisa. The home where Elvis and Lisa spent their last time together. The last place Lisa saw her father alive, also the place she saw her father die.

Graceland is Lisa Marie's true home

The holidays bring out all kinds of emotions for many people so it is very understandable as to why Presley would want to spend time at the mansion. 2020 has been extreme for everyone and Presley is not an exception. During the year she has faced several court battles with her ex- Michael Lockwood fighting for custody of their twin daughters. In July, Lisa was left heartbroken and completely devastated at the tragic loss of her son Benjamin Storm Keough. Keough died suddenly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27.

Ben's death ripped his mother apart. On October 1, Benjamin Keough was laid to rest near his look-a-like grandfather Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden at Graceland. It makes complete sense as to why Presley would want to be at Graceland. Being near the two men she adored most in the world will help Lisa through the healing process.

Following a brutal custody battle, Presley is in need of downtime

While at Graceland Lisa Marie will also have the chance to remember her father. Elvis Presley's absolutely loved Christmas. He made sure every Christmas would be bigger and moreover the top than the last for his little girl. The gifts were extravagant and plentiful. Elvis made sure that every inch of Graceland was decorated like a Christmas wonderland.

It gave the late King of Rock and Roll great pleasure in seeing his little girl's eyes light up with joy.

Christmas 2020 will be hard for Lisa Marie Presley without her son. But, Presley will not be mourning Ben's loss alone. Her three daughters, Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley will all be there to comfort and help each other through the rough times. There will be tears, but there will also be joy. Lisa Marie will have a chance to make some really great Presley family memories that her children will look back on one day and put tears in their eyes and a smile on their faces.