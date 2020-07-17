Elvis Presley fans planning to attend the 2020 Elvis Week celebration, scheduled for August 8-16, have just been alerted to some major new changes in plans by Graceland.com.

The Elvis Presley news site released important information to fans planning to attend the Elvis Week 2020 celebration. Thanking fans for their continued patience during these unprecedented times Graceland has announced the following changes due to health concerns brought on by the continuing COVID pandemic.

Graceland alters events for upcoming Elvis Week

Graceland wants every one of their guests and employees to enjoy their Elvis celebration safely.

With that in mind, they have decided to modify events scheduled to take place in hopes of eliminating potential high-risk activities. Graceland will also be offering the very first Virtual Elvis Week options for which will allow all fans with the option to participate in the way they deem most appropriate for themselves.

With everyone's safety in mind, the following changes will occur include live appearances, performances, autograph signing, meet and greets, and group events including parties and meals. The new schedule will be officially announced in the upcoming days, however, it is to be known that all planning on attending the events are expected to fully follow all recommended government protocols.

Social distancing and safety are key for successful Elvis Week 2020

Attendance will be limited to meet social distancing capacity guidelines and all programming will be pre-recorded. Fans can expect to see new discussion panels, new interviews, new Graceland Archives pieces. On August 15, the Candlelight Vigil will still take place with the ceremony being more limited with guests needing to require advanced reservations.

Day passes for Elvis Week will be sold for $50. The day pass will include a Graceland mansion tour, and access to ten new experiences which will permit attendees the opportunity to create customized photos and videos of themselves with an image of Elvis.

The schedule includes something for all to enjoy safely

For those unable or choosing not to attend this a new and unique opportunity offered is Virtual Elvis Week. Graceland cordially invites fans around the world to join in this closed Facebook group. Tickets for Virtual Elvis Week are $39.00 and will go on sale in the upcoming days. Elvis Presley fans worldwide look forward each August in honoring and celebrating the life and memory of one of the world's most beloved entertainers.

In 2020, however, all aspects of the world are changing to meet new safety protocols. Graceland.com continues to strive to make it possible for all Elvis Presley [VIDEO] fans to participate in the safest way possible.

For all the latest updates, ticket prices, and reservations for Elvis Week 2020 visit Graceland.com.

2020 has been a hard year for us all, especially the Presley family. As previously reported tragedy struck the family on July 12. Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Storm Keough passed away at the age of 27. Condolences and words of comfort continue to flood the family member's social media pages during this very difficult time. Our thoughts continue to remain with the Presley family.