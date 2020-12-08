Rosemarie Vega is still popular with the "90 Day Fiance" fan base even though her time on the show ended in April. The 25-year-old had her break outrun on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days.” Fans fell in love with her humble and calm personality, which was far removed from her boyfriend at the time, Big Ed. Rosemarie broke up with the American reality star in the final episodes of the show, and she stood up for herself after Big Ed took some shots at her on social media. The Filipino reality star has turned into a social media influencer over the past few months, and she recently stunned fans with her new avatar-like appearance.

Rosemarie looks gorgeous in her latest makeover

In her latest Instagram post, Rosemarie shared some gorgeous pictures to display her latest makeover. The former “90-Day Fiance” star recently partnered with a local beauty spa for a project dubbed “Rose 2.0.” In a video she posted on her YouTube channel, Rosemarie explained that she had decided to pamper herself by improving her looks. She confessed that she had not paid attention to her appearance over the past few years because she had dedicated her time and energy to taking care of Prince, her five-year-old son.

Rosemarie modeled her appearance after the 2015 Mrs. Universe winner

The 25-year-old modeled her latest appearance after the 2015 Mrs. Universe pageant winner, Pia Wurtzbach, who is also from the Philippines.

During her makeover, Rosemarie received some facial treatment to hydrate her face, and she underwent a procedure to eliminate the stretch marks from her previous pregnancy. To complete her look, the Filipino reality star dyed a blonde streak into her red long flowing hair. Rosemarie looked beautiful in the pictures she posted on her social media accounts, and she declared that she feels more attractive and self-confident.

Fans have praised Rosemarie for working on her appearance. A section of “90 Day Fiance” viewers are also curious to find out whether she will make an appearance on TLC’s latest spinoff series, ‘90 Day Bares All.” The new show will debut in January, and it will allow fans to watch some behind the scenes moments from past seasons of “90 Day Fiancé.” Big Ed is an expected feature on the show, and he could shed more light on the reasons behind his break up with Rosemarie.

During their run on “Before the 90 Days,” Big Ed received criticism for making some humiliating remarks about Rosemarie. In one infamous scene, the American reality star claimed that her breath did not smell pretty. After seeing Rosemarie’s latest Instagram pictures, fans are happy to realize that Big Ed’s crude remarks did not affect her self-esteem.