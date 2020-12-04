Rosemarie Vega has had some success as a social media influencer ever since she left “90 Day Fiancé.” The Filipino reality star was a fan favorite on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” and she has garnered more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. In her latest post, Rosemarie informed her fans that she would share a new modeling project with her followers on 6th December. While many viewers are looking forward to Rosemarie’s post, one fan accused her of acting like a gold digger.

Rose Vega reacts to gold-digger comment

The critic alleged that fans "had fallen" for Rosemarie’s positive Instagram posts even though "she's climbing a ladder on the backs of the men she abuses." Additionally, the fan called Rosemarie a "gold digger" without providing any proof to back up the accusation.

The Filipino reality star dismissed the comment by reacting with six laughing emojis. Many of her followers slammed the disgruntled fan for making the unsubstantiated allegations. They also praised Rosemarie for her graceful reaction to the seemingly absurd comment.

The reality keeps love life private since break up with Big Ed

Ever since her time on “Before the 90 Days” ended, Rosemarie has kept her love life private. However, during the season-ending Tell All episodes, fans learned that the Filipino reality star was bisexual. Rosemarie’s ex-boyfriend, Big Ed, shared some pictures of her alleged girlfriend in an attempt to prove that she had cheated on him. Rosemarie acknowledged that she had dated the woman, but she maintained that she had gotten into the relationship after breaking up with Big Ed.

However, the 25-year-old reality star has not shared any more details about the relationship with her fans. Instead, she has focused on improving her social media presence and working on her brand.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers hope that Rosemarie will get another opportunity to star in a future season of the show. Many fans have continued to support the Filipino reality star because she has remained humble despite her recent success as a social media influencer.

Rosemarie turned 25 last month, and she posted a picture of the simple birthday party she held with her family. Her post garnered more than 40,000 likes as her followers and former “90 Day Fiancé” cast members wished her a happy birthday. Nevertheless, Rosemarie still has haters on the Internet, but fans have expressed their satisfaction with her non-confrontational attitude as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Viewers are looking forward to learning about her latest project over the weekend. After seeing the reaction to her latest post, it appears that viewers are willing to support Rosemarie because of her humility and determination. Meanwhile, according to Yahoo, fans will soon have three “90 Day Fiance" spinoffs.