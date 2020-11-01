Darcey Silva could be on the verge of her second break up in 2020. Back in April, the American reality star broke up with Tom Brooks after the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” ended. A few months later, Darcey hooked up with Georgi Rusev. The couple starred in the first season of Darcey & Stacey which ended last month. Fans were happy for Darcey after Rusev proposed to her during the show’s season finale. However, it appears that there could be trouble in paradise after the two reality stars had an awkward exchange on social media.

Darcey and Rusev recently had a tense exchange on Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their surprise after Darcey lashed out at Rusev for sharing a picture of the couple on his Instagram account. In the controversial picture, Darcey looked uncomfortable as she posed next to her fiancé. After Rusev posted the photograph, his American girlfriend commented by claiming that she had not asked to take the picture, and she asked him to delete it from his Instagram page. Darcey’s later logged into her account and shared a picture of herself posing with her daughter before writing a cryptic message claiming that no man would ever bring her down.

Fans have speculated that Darcey and Rusev may have called off their engagement

Fans have now started speculating that Darcey and Rusev may have already called off their engagement. During their run on Darcey & Stacey, the couple clashed over Rusev’s controversial past. The Bulgarian reality star admitted that he was still married to another woman, which led Darcey to feel insecure about their relationship.

However, Rusev tried to assure her that he was serious about their future, and he ended up proposing to her in the season finale. Unfortunately, it appears that their engagement was short-lived, and it will be interesting to see whether they can work on their relationship.

While Darcey and Rusev have not confirmed their break up, their latest spat on social media suggests that their differences may be irreconcilable.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have had mixed reactions to Darcey’s latest relationship troubles. A section of fans feels that the American reality star is always looking for a reason to sabotage her relationships because she is very insecure. However, some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have defended Darcey by pointing out that she wears her heart on her sleeve, and she has always been passionate in all of her previous relationships. It will be interesting to see how Tom Brooks reacts to the ongoing turmoil in Darcey’s love life. After he broke up with the American reality star, Brooks mocked his ex-girlfriend for her. Meanwhile, according to People, in the upcoming episode fans will witness Armando and Kenneth's marriage license being denied in Mexico.