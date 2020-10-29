Many media analysts have touted Trevor Lawrence as a must-have NFL prospect ahead of the 2021 draft. The Clemson quarterback is the consensus first pick for next year’s draft class, but he could be reconsidering his future at Clemson. Lawrence had earlier stated that the 2020 season would be his last with the Clemson Tigers, but it appears that he could be backtracking on his decision to join the NFL.

Lawrence recently hinted that he could return to Clemson for another year

According to ESPN, in his latest interview, Trevor Lawrence claimed that he was still undecided about his future. The 6-foot-6 quarterback hinted that he could stay at Clemson for one more year.

Lawrence’s latest comments contradicted his earlier declaration about his future. Heading into his third season with the Tigers, Lawrence had stated that he would move on to the NFL, and he is on course to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in December. During his interview, Lawrence insisted that he had not decided where he would play football next year, and he would concentrate on helping Clemson win the ACC title and progress to the college football playoffs. However, many pundits have speculated that Lawrence will make his decision once the NFL releases the final order of teams in the 2021 draft.

The New York Jets are currently favored to win the first pick in next year’s draft

The New York Jets currently have a 0-7 losing record, and they could end up with the first pick in next year’s draft. Several media personalities and former NFL players have urged Lawrence to stay at Clemson if the Jets end up with the number one pick.

According to the analysts, Lawrence would be less successful in the NFL if he chose to play for the Jets. The Tigers quarterback appears to have heard the advice from sections of the media, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the increased scrutiny surrounding his future.

For now, Lawrence is looking to lead Clemson to its third college championship playoff game in three years.

The Tigers currently have a 6-0 record this season, and Lawrence has played well in all six games, throwing for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ever since he took over as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Lawrence has won 31 games, and his only loss came at this year’s college football championship final against LSU. Despite the success he has achieved with the Tigers, the talented quarterback has never won the Heisman Trophy. He will be looking to maintain his strong start to the season and win the prestigious college football award. Following his latest interview, Clemson fans are hopeful that Lawrence will return for another season and maintain the Tigers’ standing as one of the best teams in college football.