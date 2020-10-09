After months of speculation, Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrot have confirmed that the will feature in another season of "90 Day Fiancé." The two reality stars emerged as fan favorites during their time on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," but they did not tie the knot when the season ended.

One year later, fans are still in the dark over their relationship status, but they will finally have some closure after Zied confirmed that he would be back on reality television with Rebecca.

Zied confirms that he will participate in a new '90 Day Fiancé' season

During an Instagram Q&A session, Zied told fans that they would watch him on another season of "90 Day Fiancé." The Tunisian reality star did not give a specific date for his return to the reality show.

However, Zied comments are in line with his wife's recent claims that she had filmed some TLC content. Rebecca admitted that he had worked with the real network, but she could not reveal any details because she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Rebecca and Zied tied the knot in April

Fans suspect that Rebecca and Zied will document their new life together in the United States. According to several media reports, the couple tied the knot in April.

Zied had secured a K-1 visa earlier this year, and he had to marry Rebecca within 90 days or face deportation. It will be interesting to see how Zied adjusts to his new life in America amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have also questioned whether Rebecca finalized her divorce to her Moroccan ex-husband before getting married to Zied.

Meanwhile, Rebecca is getting a lot of praise for helping one of his friends financially to get him on his feet.

In the past, the American reality star admitted that she was in an abusive relationship with a Moroccan man before she met Zied. Some fans had also speculated that Zied had physically abused Rebecca, but she rubbished the allegations by claiming that Zied was nothing like her ex-husband.

While it appears that the couple is now on good terms, fans are still skeptical about their relationship due to their considerable age difference.

Zied is currently 27-years-old while Rebecca recently turned 49. Some viewers have expressed their concern over the 22-year age difference between the two reality stars and their divergent religious views.

Now that they are married, fans look forward to seeing whether Rebecca will convert into her husband's Muslim religion.

Viewers will learn more about the couple's plans when they appear on "90 Day Fiancé." However, TLC has not released a statement to confirm the couple's return, but after seeing Zied's post, fans are convinced that the reality network will make a formal announcement in the coming days.