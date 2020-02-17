Rebecca Parrott earned positive comments last week after she posted a sweet message for fiancé Zied Hakimi. In the Instagram post, Parrott wrote a Valentine’s Day greeting for Hakimi. She describes him as the love of her life. She also said that she is looking forward to them being together in America.

Attached to the Instagram post is a slideshow of different photos of Hakimi, including one with his mother. A photo of Parrott and Hakimi showed up as the last frame of the clip. Interestingly, the pictures Parrott chose for the slideshow were mostly taken when Hakimi already cut his hair.

The couple got encouraging posts from fans in the comments section. Some of them even talked about how long it took for them to get a K-1 visa for their own fiancés.

Rebecca Parrott, Zied Hakimi encounter problems as a '90 Day Fiancé' couple

As with most "90 Day Fiancé" couples, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi did not always have the easiest time together. The long-distance nature of their relationship is their biggest struggle. So far, however, they have been striving to make things work. Parrott even said that she is willing to move to Tunisia for Hakimi.

Hakimi’s religious background also posed challenges to the couple’s relationship. Parrott came from relationships with several controlling men. She did not like how Hakimi does not approve of some of her outfits. Rebecca eventually had to apologize for overreacting to Zied. According to her, she respects her fiancé’s culture and explained her side to fans through a video on social media.

Parrott’s possessiveness has also been a point of discussion among their fans.

She previously blasted “thirsty women” for attempting to flirt with Hakimi. According to her, she does not enjoy the attention Zied is getting from female fans. She even said that they should stop sending Zied nude photos of themselves to him.

Zied and Rebecca’s future

Due to the various problems that Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott faced in the past, fans of "90 Day Fiancé" are interested in what the future holds for the couple.

Hakimi also recently revealed that he had already finished a technical course on handling HVACs in Tunisia. Parrott was the one who announced the news on her social media, posting a picture of her fiancé holding a diploma.

Fans wished them well in the comments section because it seems that Zied is serious about getting a job in America as soon as he arrives. A few also praised his career choice as HVAC maintenance can be a lucrative job in almost every country. If Hakimi lands a good job in the United States, that eliminates one consistent source of arguments between him and Parrott. She has a lot of debt that she has to settle so a helping hand from her future husband would be very much appreciated.