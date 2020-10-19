Ariela Weinberg has been taking her parental responsibilities seriously after a brief scare during her pregnancy. The American reality star has been starring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” alongside her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre. Fans recently witnessed the couple’s tense experience when they welcomed their son into the world. Ariela had to go into labor earlier than expected after her baby’s body movements decreased because of low levels of amniotic fluid. According to US Weekly, the 28-year-old reality star shared some gorgeous pictures of her son, and she revealed that she is still together with Biniyam.

Ariela shares some exclusive pictures of her son

The American reality star gave an interview with Us Weekly before sharing some exclusive photographs of her son, Aviel. Ariela revealed that she was scared during her delivery because she did not know what to expect when having a C-section operation at a facility in Ethiopia. Thankfully, the doctors managed to save her son, and she has revealed that she did not panic because Biniyam was by her side. While the American reality star has insisted that she has no regrets over her decision to have her baby in Ethiopia, she has confessed that her parent’s presence during the birth of her first child would have made the moment more special. In the comment section of her post, fans showed their sympathies for her.

Biniyam and Ariela have frequently clashed during their run on '90 Day Fiancé'

Biniyam and Ariela are still together despite their constant squabbles on “90 Day Fiancé.” The two reality stars have struggled to communicate ever since the show began, and some fans feel that Ariela rushed into the relationship with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

The couple met in 2019 when Ariela traveled to Ethiopia for a soul-searching trip, but Biniyam impregnated her after they dated for only two months. Even though the pair have struggled to overcome their financial problems and their language barrier during their run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Ariela recently confirmed that she was still committed to her relationship with Biniyam.

According to the 28-year-old reality star, Biniyam has been a good father to her son. The Ethiopian reality star also has another child from a previous relationship with an American woman named Bria. However, Ariela has revealed that she would like to arrange a meeting between her son and Biniyam’s first child. Fans are now looking forward to watching how the couple’s love story ends in the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” After seeing the pictures of Ariela and her son, it is safe to conclude that she is enjoying her new life as a mother, and she is still willing to work on her relationship with Biniyam. The couple will have to decide whether to continue raising their child in Ethiopia or immigrate to the United States.