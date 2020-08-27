Ariela Danielle and her boyfriend, Biniyam have gotten along during their time on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Despite the language barrier between them, Ariela has tried her best to communicate effectively with Biniyam. Throughout the season, the American reality star has assured her Ethiopian boyfriend that she will give birth to their baby in his country. However, after her mother traveled back to the United States, Ariela has suddenly expressed her reservations to the idea of living with Biniyam in Ethiopia.

Biniyam and Ariela’s tense argument

In a preview for the coming episode, it appears that Biniyam and Ariela’s relationship could be on its last legs.

The couple has a tense argument, which ends after Biniyam tells his girlfriend to “shut up” and he later declares that he is done with their relationship. Fans have now speculated that Biniyam and Ariela could break up before the season goes on a hiatus on 31st August. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are curious to find out more about the couple’s fate, and after their latest fight, fans have speculated that Ariela may consider returning to the United States.

Ariela could leave Biniyam

The American reality star has admitted that she could reassess her decision to give birth to her baby in Ethiopia. After Ariela’s mother gave the couple her blessings and returned to the United States, Ariela has claimed that she is lonely in the African country.

The 23-year-old reality star has promised her Biniyam that she would give birth to their baby in Ethiopia because she did not want to abandon him. However, she has confessed that she may have rushed into her relationship with the Ethiopian reality star. Even though Ariela has teased a possible return to the United States, a trailer promoting the resumption of the second half of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” has revealed that Ariela will give birth to her son in Ethiopia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TLC had to stop filming the “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff series. However, the network has announced that the second part of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will resume in October. Fans have now learned that Ariela gave birth to her baby in Ethiopia. In a teaser clip promoting the show’s resumption in the fall, Ariela gives birth to her child through a C-section procedure.

The American reality star appears shocked in the video during a visit to the hospital after doctors inform her that she will have to undergo the delivery procedure immediately. Even though Ariela successfully has her baby, the trailer video teases more tension between her and Biniyam. It will be interesting to see how the couple solves their problems when the season resumes in October.