Jenny Slatten and her Indian boyfriend, Sumit, have had an intriguing storyline in their second season on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Sumit has recently had to fight for his relationship with Jenny due to the opposition he has received from his parents. His mother, Sahna, and his father, Anil, recently declared that they wouldn’t allow him to get married to Jenny.

Notice a wedding band on Sumit’s left ring finger in his latest picture

The couple posted a picture of themselves having a good time at a restaurant. Jenny and Sumit posed for the photograph with a cup of tea in their hands, and it appears that they are still together despite their ongoing feud with Anil and Sahna.

The Indian reality star appeared to be happy in the picture. There are rumors that Sumit and Jenny may have tied the knot, but the couple has not addressed the rumors. Interestingly, this is Sumit's first pic with Jenny after his fight with his parents. A number of fans have showered their love for the couple in the comment section.

Anil and Sahna do not like Jenny

During their current run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Sumit has desperately tried to convince his parents to accept his relationship with Jenny. However, Anil and Sahna have remained defiant in their opposition to his relationship. Anil has pointed out that Jenny is too old for his son, and he has claimed that Sumit will be the target of ridicule from his friends and family members if he goes through with his plans to marry his American girlfriend.

On her part, Sahna has accused Jenny of using their previously close relationship to endear herself to her son. Sumit’s mother has alleged that she struck up a friendship with Jenny when the 61-year-old reality star traveled to India in 2013. However, the “90 Day Fiancé” star has slammed her boyfriend’s parents for interfering in their relationship.

In a previous interview, Jenny claimed that Sumit’s parents had prior knowledge about her relationship with Sumit. The American reality star accused Anil and Sahna of trying to create a false narrative on “90 Day Fiancé” to turn fans against her. Sumit has not wavered in his determination to get married to his American girlfriend, and many fans feel that he will choose Jenny over his parents.

The upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will shed more light on the couple’s future. However, after seeing Jenny and Sumit’s latest Instagram post, fans are convinced that the two reality stars will finally have a happy conclusion to their love story. Meanwhile, according to ET, Sunday's episode showed Ariela giving birth in Ethiopia. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."