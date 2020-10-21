“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still reacting to the recent reshuffle to the Pillow Talk series cast members. TLC recently announced that David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan would move to the "Family Chantel" version of the show which will air every Monday. The popular couple had previously offered their commentary on the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Pillow Talk series. In her latest Instagram post, Annie shared an emotional video of David crying during their time on the show.

David cried after watching an emotional scene between Kenny and Armando

Annie made fun of David’s sensitive side when she posted a video of her husband crying while watching an emotional scene between Kenny and Armando on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” The two reality stars are the first same-sex male sex couple to ever star in the series, and they have struggled to openly display their intimacy in Mexico due to the conservative culture in the country.

In the video that Annie posted, David admitted that he had cried after watching Kenny and David’s storyline on the show. The couple will now move to the Monday night version of Pillow Talk to react to the new season of "The Family Chantel."

Annie and David will star in their own spinoff series

In addition to their roles on Pillow Talk, David and Annie are set to star in their own spinoff show. TLC recently announced that it would produce a show titled “Spice It Up with Annie & David” which will be available on Facebook Watch. The show will premiere on the digital platform on October 28th. Fans will get an opportunity to interact with David and Annie during the show as they cook a variety of Thailand dishes.

Many viewers are looking forward to watching the couple’s new series since they are among the most entertaining reality stars to ever feature on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

David recently took Annie on a 9-day vacation trip ahead of their new show. The couple posted some beautiful pictures of themselves having a good time in Zanzibar and Italy.

Fans have praised David for supporting his wife’s dreams. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Annie had expressed her desire to host a cooking show on Facebook. However, the Thailand reality star delayed her plans after the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown in the United States. Annie decided to dedicate her time to making masks for front-line health workers, and she later teamed up with David to delivering supplies to their friends during the lockdown in Arizona.

Fortunately, Annie will finally get to display her cooking skills to fans on Facebook. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers should tune in to the couple’s new show and watch their never-ending hilarious antics.