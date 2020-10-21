Deavan Clegg always looks stunning in her Instagram pictures. The American reality star has more than 400,000 followers on the popular social media platform, and she often uploads many beautiful photographs of herself to please her fans. The 23-year-old reality star is currently starring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but fans have noticed that she looks different on the show compared to her Instagram pictures. Deavan recently held an interactive Q&A session with her fans and explained why she looks different on “90 Day Fiancé.”

Deavan recently paid for lip filler injections after ending her run on '90 Day Fiancé'

According to Deavan, TLC producers are very strict with“90 Day Fiancé” cast members on how to dress and carry themselves on the series.

Deavan explained that she did not wear any makeup during her run on the show, which is why she looks different compared to her Instagram pictures. The 23-year-old reality star added that she had received lip filler injections after she completed filming the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé.” In another revelation, Deavan claimed that she would continue learning the Korean language even though she has moved on from Jihoon.

Jihoon and Deavan are still on bad terms after their bitter break up

Jihoon and Deavan recently confirmed that they had ended their relationship. Deavan has already moved on, and she is currently dating Christopher Park, an actor, and businessman from Los Angeles. However, Deavan has alleged that Jihoon has been delaying their divorce proceedings by refusing to sign his divorce papers.

On his part, the Korean reality star has explained that Deavan’s decision to move on with another man hurt his feelings. Jihoon has hinted that he could move to court to fight for the custody of his son, Taeyang. Unfortunately, fans will not watch Jihoon and Deavan confront each other over their failed marriage since TLC banned the two reality stars from its “The Other Way” Tell All.

Some media reports indicated that TLC wouldn’t allow the couple to participate in the season-ending episodes because Deavan had accused Jihoon of abusing Drascilla, her five-year-old daughter. The American reality star has not provided any evidence to prove her allegations. Instead, Jihoon has accused her of trying to tarnish his reputation on social media.

The upcoming episodes of “90 Day Fiancé” may reveal more details about Jihoon and Deavan’s impending breakup. During last Sunday’s episode, the couple moved into a new apartment and adopted a puppy. However, Deavan has revealed that Jihoon gave away the dog after they separated because he was angry with her. It will be interesting to see how the Korean reality star responds to his wife's latest jibe at him. Meanwhile, in the recent episode, fans have witnessed Ariela's delivery experience.