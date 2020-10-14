David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are set to get their own spinoff show from TLC. The two reality stars have become fan favorites during their current run on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Annie and David's hilarious personalities have made the show must-watch television, and TLC will now reward the couple with a new television series titled "Spice It Up with Annie & David," reports People. While announcing the news, TLC President, Howard Lee, praised Annie and David for winning the hearts of the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base.

Annie and David will have a new cooking show produced by TLC

TLC will collaborate with Facebook to air Annie and David's new digital series.

The show will display the couple's cooking skills, and Annie will teach fans how to prepare several Thailand dishes. "Spice It Up with Annie & David" will premiere on October 28 on Facebook Watch. TLC recently signed a partnership with the giant social media company to give fans access to its digital platform programs. The reality network has enjoyed success with its "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, and the recently concluded "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" Tell All episodes averaged 3.7 million viewers.

David and Annie are currently on a nine-day vacation

In addition to Annie and David's new show, TLC will also launch "Ask Mama Chantel," a spinoff series that will star Karen Everett. The American reality star will answer fans' questions about her love life and her struggles to control the never-ending drama from her previous show, "The Family Chantel." Karen's new show will also debut on Facebook on October 22.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are looking forward to watching TLC's new shows, reports People. From the viral reactions that Annie and David's antics have generated on Instagram, their new series promises to provide fans with many exciting moments.

The two reality stars have consistently posted some funny video clips to entertain their followers on social media ever since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In his latest Instagram post, David told fans that he would surprise Annie with a nine-day vacation trip.

The couple made their first stop in Zanzibar, and they could wrap up their holiday spree in Italy before returning to the United States to film their new series. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have praised Annie and David for their loyalty to each other.

David had earlier hinted that he would be working with Annie on a new project, and fans are happy with the American reality star for supporting his wife's dreams. Viewers can catch up with the two reality stars on "Pillow Talk" before the start of their new show. Going by Annie and David's popularity on Instagram, their latest project is likely to be a rating success.