Lisa Marie Presley's ex-Michael Lockwood is preparing for a battle in the upcoming August 3, divorce and custody trial between himself and his soon to be ex.

Michael Lockwood has revealed he is willing to go to any extent to obtain custody of his and Lisa Marie Presley's 11-year-old twin daughters Finely and Harper. With that being said Lockwood is willing to go to all extremes, even if that means getting nasty and personal. Hollywood News Daily reports that Lockwood even went as far as using the recent death of Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough.

Heartache continues for the family of Lisa Marie Presley

Lockwood filed court papers stating that he is "worried" about how Lisa Marie may handle the recent suicide of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin. He has asked that Lisa be stripped of her primary custodial rights concerning the twins, for the time being.

He indicated that he feels that, given Presley's long history with drug and alcohol addiction over the years, the recent tragedy could send Lisa into a relapse. He adds that he is now very concerned about the safety and well-being of his daughters. As previously reported the only son of Lisa Marie Presley passed away on July 12 following complications from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Keough's death was ruled as a suicide.

Michael Lockwood playing dirty in custody trial

Presley's rep confirmed Benjamin's death, revealing that Lisa Marie was inconsolable and devastated. Lockwood and Presley are due in court on Monday to begin the trial. The trial was originally set to start on July 20, however, it was postponed due to the family's tragic circumstances.

Benjamin Keough was laid to rest, after a private family funeral, on July 28. Family members remain fairly silent as they continue to mourn their loss in private.

The former couple split in 2016. The split has been a rather nasty one with each coming forth revealing personal and private details about the other.

While it is hoped that the custody trial will go smoothly, it is also not expected, given the sour feelings that both Lisa and Michael share for one another. The trial gets underway on Monday, August 3, and could take as long as a full month to settle. This also means that Lisa Marie Presley could, once again, hit a roadblock when it comes to taking their twin daughters out of state for her late father Elvis Presley's weeklong anniversary celebration, in Memphis. "Elvis Week 2020" begins August 8 and runs thru August 16.

Fans continue to flood Presley family with condolences

Fans will recall how upset Lisa Marie was, in January, when she was denied permission to bring Harper and Finely out of state to attend her father's 85th birthday celebration.

Hopefully, the custody trial will find Presley and Lockwood coming to agreeable terms sooner, rather than later, and the twins will not be forced to miss another important Presley family milestone.

Our heartfelt condolences continue to go out to Lisa Marie Presley and her family during this very difficult time.