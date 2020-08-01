Stephanie Matto aired of the "90 Day Fiancé" show with her former girlfriend, Erika. The reality duo was the first-ever same-gender couple to appear on the TLC show. Sadly, they later broke up because Stephanie was unwilling to reveal Erika to her mother and Erika did not want to be kept a secret.

The two of them have gone their separate ways, although, Stephanie once set the record straight that she wasn't a heartless person. She also said she had a love for Erika. Erika is in a relationship with a man named Chris and they are very happy. Sometimes, Erika posts pictures of herself with her man, enjoying their colorful life.

Stephanie, on the other hand, has not revealed any love interest to her fans. She seems to be doing just great as she posts her beautiful self on her Instagram for her 255k followers.

Stephanie Matto in white lace

The "90 Day Fiancé" beauty posted photos of herself in white lace. The reality star looked very beautiful in the outfit, as she matched it with a white and brown bag. On her caption, she said that she was feeling like a hot buttered lobster roll.

Fans react to photo of Stephanie

One of her fans advised her to check out a doctor called Dr. Kirk on YouTube, that reacts to the "90 Day Fiancé" episodes she's been on and gives great insight. The fan said that the doctor was a credible therapist.

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member replied saying that she already had a therapist that takes account of her past and her life - not 15 minutes of an edited show. She added that the doctor was more for entertainment and not for mental advice.

Another fan was curious to know what the reality star's job was.

She said that she heard that Stephanie's parents supported her before the show. She also said she didn't know what Stephanie was doing for a living because it seemed like all she did was post pictures. Stephanie replied to the comment, saying that her parents had not spent any money on her since she was 21 years old, the time she moved out.

Another fan replied to the comment saying that the reality star was a stripper and Stephanie immediately replied, saying that she stripped for about six months at the age of 24, before she got sick. She also said that she decided to share it previously because she wanted to help other girls who might have been thinking of doing it. She ended by saying that it can be a great job for some but for her, it was toxic and sad.

Fans comfort Stephanie

Her fans were right behind her. One of her fans told Stephanie that she should never feel the need to explain her income to anyone because the more they hated, the more she made.

What do you think of Stephanie Matto? Do you think she owes anyone an explanation for where she gets money?