Kourtney Kardashian has stepped up for her sister Kim Kardashian West when it comes to her nieces and nephews. Good old Aunt Kourt came to the rescue taking Kim and Kanye's four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam off her hands for a while according to The Blast. Kourtney felt that Kim could use the break to catch her breath and think things thru and that the kids could also use some fun activities to keep them busy during this crazy time in their lives.

Kim Kardashian takes time out to think over marriage problems with Kanye West

The entire night of fun-filled activities planned by Kourtney (Kardashian style, of course) included a backyard campout for the group of cousins.

Not only did the kids get to enjoy making smores around the fire they also kicked back in some very plush outdoor theater seats to watch the family movie, "The Parent Trap" on the outdoor theater-sized blow-up projector screen. The entire Kamp Kourtney set-up was all very cute, with all in attendance enjoying every moment before retiring for the night in the luxurious cozy backyard tent.

Kourtney Kardashian sets up backyard luxury campout for her and Kim Kardashians kids

On a more serious note, it was very caring of Kourtney Kardashian to step up entertaining Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids during their troubled times. Things have not been going to well for Kimye since Kayne's most recent public Bi-polar episode.

Earlier this week a tearful Kim was photographed inside a parked car with West.

According to various reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been having marital issues for several months with many claiming that the end is near predicting the couple will divorce before the end of the year. Oddly enough Blasting News reported just weeks before 2020 started one psychic's yearly predictions for the upcoming year.

Psychic Nikki predicted quite a bit of Kardashian news for 2020 claiming there would be a lot of turmoil within the Kardashian/Jenner family in 2020.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been having problems for several months

The psychic predicted she felt that "Kanye will be involved in a shooting incident, and suffer a major meltdown.

It will also be the year that Kim and Kanye end their marriage." This is Kim's third and lengthiest marriage. Kim was previously married in 2000-2004 to Damon Thomas, her second marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries lasted only 72 days, with marriage number three, Kim and Kanye married in 2014.

Well, two out of three is a very good possibility for Nikki this year on the Kardashian front, however, we still have a full five months of 2020, and the way this year has been going anything that can happen will despite the wildest of outcomes.

One thing Psychic Nikki failed to mention in the prediction post...the coronavirus and the impact it has had on us all. We hope whatever happens between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West that it has as little an impact on the kids as possible.

One thing Kim Kardashian can count on for sure she will have all the love and support she needs from her family.