Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly inconsolable following the sudden and tragic death of her only son Benjamin Keough. Hollywood News Daily reports that the 27-year-old Benjamin Keough's death has officially been ruled a suicide.

People.com cited her rep. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Roger Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley family shattered

Another close personal friend of the Presley family stated that Lisa Marie is heartbroken and won't stop crying adding she is in disbelief.

Fans of the Presley family took to Lisa's Instagram upon hearing the tragic news sent condolences and words of prayer and comfort to the Presley family.

Benjamin Keough felt the pressure of living up to Presley name

Fans also expressed their great concern for Presley during this difficult time. As previously reported by Blasting News the past few years have taken a real toll on Lisa Marie. She has been in and out of rehab, engaged in a nasty divorce, and is scheduled to embark on a brutal custody battle beginning on July 20. That comes with her her ex-Michael Lockwood over the custody of the former couple's 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finely.

It is not known at this time as to whether or not Lisa Marie and Lockwood's custody case will be postponed due to the Presley family tragedy or not.

Presley is pressed for time at this point to settle the custody case before August 16 when it believed that Lisa will return to Graceland to honor her father Elvis Presley on the 43rd anniversary of the entertainer's death. Earlier this year Presley was denied permission by a judge to bring her twin daughters to Graceland for the 85th birthday celebration of the King.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The news made headlines and Elvis fans across the globe expressed their extreme anger over Harper and Finley missing a historical event honoring Elvis.

At this time, Benjamin Keough's memorial and burial plans are unknown to the public. However, it would not come as a huge surprise to Elvis fans if Benjamin were to be buried alongside his famous grandfather.

Many fans believe it would be the perfect place for Benjamin to be laid to rest, but it has not been announced. Family and fans are concerned that Benjamin's shocking death could send the already very fragile and often troubled Lisa spiraling out of control and down the dark path of depression and addiction once again.

Benjamin Keough was 27. Rest in Peace Benjamin Storm Keough.