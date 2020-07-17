"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowery claims that she will not allow baby number 4's daddy Chris Lopez to attend the birth of their baby according to In Touch.

During Wednesday nights Instagram Q&A Kailyn Lowry made it abundantly clear to her followers that there is no way she will budge on this decision. Chris's supporters began mom blasting Kail claiming Chris has the right to attend his child's birth. The soon-to-be mother of four fired back explaining that as a mother she believes her decision is "best".

Kailyn Lowry just does not want to be anywhere near Chris Lopez

"Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic, or compassionate for the entire 9 months?

Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

Lopez claims that Kailyn's accusations about his lack of involvement are untrue. However, Chris could not elaborate more because he has a court date coming up in relation to the protection from abuse filed by Lowry last fall.

Lowry also stated to her followers that she simply just does not want him there. As "Teen Mom 2" fans are well aware Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez's relationship over the years has been pretty volatile. Accusations of abuse and violence over the years have left a nasty taste in both Kail and Chris's mouth who both claim that the other is lying.

Chris Lopez denies Kailyn Lowry's claims he is uninterested in the new baby

Kail reveals that she has accepted her own "stupidity" when it has come to Lopez in the past but claims she is now completely over it and ready to move on in her life. It is going to be tough for Lowery to completely move on in her life considering that Lopez and she share the children together.

Kail is set to give birth any day and plans on having the baby at home.

The reality star also reveals she has already mapped her plans for her postpartum health by researching the benefits of consuming her placenta. The 28-year-old has also hinted that while baby number 4's name has not been officially decided she will not be sticking with her past preferences of "L" Or "I" names with the new baby, or with her fifth baby should she decide to add to the family.

Kailyn is ready to move on in her life

That is right, Kailyn Lowry has already been considering a fifth baby and sixth after recently revealing she sees herself with at least six children. One thing is for certain Kailyn Lowry certainly keeps her "Teen Mom 2" fans on the edge of their seats with her life details. So stay tuned. MTV should have a lot of new and exciting drama coming up in the future for years and years to come should they decide to keep the "Teen Mom" train rolling.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez will soon share two children together, baby no. four and son Lux, 2. Lowry also shares Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with baby daddies Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.