Over the past few weeks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have watched Deavan Clegg and Jihoon’s relationship deteriorate. The two reality stars have had some serious arguments on "The Other Way," which has led to rumors circulating about their potential break up. Despite the gossip surrounding her relationship, Deavan has not disclosed any details about her marital status on social media. However, her recent Instagram story has attracted criticism from a section of fans.

Deavan sharing false and clickbait info

In her latest post, Deavan shared links to articles about some current and former reality stars.

The post did not impress fans, and they have now accused her of misleading her followers. The titles of the articles were outrageous, and Deavan followers feel that she is now promoting clickbait and false content on her Instagram page. The three articles were about different "90 Day Fiancé" couples. The first article alleged that Paul Staehle had made some controversial comments about his wife. One more article that Deavan shared was the most controversial since it claimed that Armando and Kenneth’s relationship wouldn’t last. For sharing these articles, Deavan allegedly getting pain.

Armando and Kenneth are also cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" and it will be interesting to see how the two reality stars react to Deavan sharing an article about their potential break up.

Fans also feel that Deavan had no right to share the articles. Instead, many viewers feel that she should concentrate on saving her marriage with Jihoon. Deavan could also run into trouble with TLC for sharing the articles. The reality network signs non-disclosure agreements with the cast members on "90 Day Fiancé" and Deavan could face legal consequences for sharing the article about Armando and Kenneth’s relationship.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Deavan and Jihoon's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

Deavan’s second appearance on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" has not been as smooth as she expected. The 23-year-old reality star recently claimed that Jihoon tricked her into moving to Korea even though he was not financially stable. The couple argued over their bleak financial situation in last Monday’s episode, and Deavan decided to move out of their apartment and live at a hotel for the rest of her stay in Korea.

Many fans feel that she may move on from Jihoon by the end of the season. In a video she posted on her YouTube channel, Deavan celebrated the 4th of July holiday in the United States, which sparked further rumors about a possible break up with Jihoon. Now that Deavan has shared clickbait stories about her fellow cast members, fans feel that she may be laying the groundwork to reveal her relationship status with Jihoon.