"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Wednesday comparing herself to Khloe Kardashian after sharing an article from the Hollywood Gossip about Khloe Kardashian's recent pregnancy rumors.

Kailyn Lowry feels as if she has been played one too many times by one of her baby's daddy. The reality has made no secret just how she feels about her fourth pregnancy. She claims she is thrilled to expecting another child, just not so happy about the circumstances surrounding the father and the baby's conception.

Kailyn Lowry feels like a clown

It seems that Lowry feels she is a lot like reality star Khloe Kardashian these days.

As previously reported by Blasting News several rumors have been circulating across the social media that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her second baby with Tristan Thompson.

Lowry shared one such media report suggesting that Kardashian and Thompson have conceived a quarantine lockdown baby. Kail took to Twitter to share her thought on the alleged rumors.

I guess me and Khloe are the same CLOWN lol https://t.co/BC0Fjkfvnb — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 13, 2020

Lowry was immediately blasted by comments for comparing her situation to Khloe Kardashian. As previously reported, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly not pregnant and responded to the rumors earlier today herself revealing her frustration with the social media rumors.

Lowry seeming feels that she and Khloe shared a similar situation due to the fact that both women feel they have been played by the men who they had babies with.

Reality TV is a tough business

What do you get out of saying things like this? Asking honestly. — ☾ (@onyx_baby) May 13, 2020

Lmao she meant she the same by the fact she went back to her baby daddy after he kept cheating and is now having a second kid by him 😂😂😂 y’all looking way to deep into this — DawnMarie 💜 (@DawnMarie_x) May 13, 2020

As in what?? Weird attraction to toxic men and getting knocked up continuously?? I want to make a joke here but honestly, it’s a deep mental illness issue with you and you need to heal yourself and figure out why you make these choices. It’s not good for your family. — melly (@ayzers37) May 13, 2020

The internet is mean. These comments. 😬 — Amanda Sharon (@mandanycole2) May 13, 2020

If there is one thing that both reality television star Khloe Kardashian and Kailyn Lowry do have in common it is being used to taking a lot of nasty and negative heat on social media.

Both women have been the victims of some majorly nasty social media lashings. Both are used to dealing with the fact that no matter what they do, right or wrong there is always someone to be found who will tear them apart for their choices.

Is Kail trying to send Chris Lopez a message

It also appears as if Kail better get ready for a long online battle today.

The Sun reported today that Kailyn has hinted that she wants even more children after her fourth is born and allegedly has no plans to have her tubes tied anytime in the near future. The 28-year-old also posted on TikTok today photo of herself wearing clown makeup captioned "When you think about texting your ex...Who did nothing but cheat & lie."

Is Kailyn Lowry looking to stir up internet drama, crying out, or leaving hints that regardless of her past comments the girl may not be over ex- Chris Lopez? Either one spells drama and a possible story line for the MTV "Teen Franchise" which also means a hefty paycheck for Kailyn Lowry. Whatever happens "Teen Mom" fans can rest assured it will all be revealed online and on TV at some point.

"Teen Mom 2" airs Friday nights at 8.p.m on MTV.