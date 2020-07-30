Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester got married on the "90 Day Fiancé" show after so much drama from Tania on the show. The TLC reality cast was always slammed by "90 Day Fiancé" viewers because of how she treated her South African lover. When Syngin first came to America, Tania welcomed him very pleasantly but then proceeded to give him an old shed to live in and left for Costa Rica to study witchcraft for a month. She then told him later that she didn't consider him her soul mate, which she later corrected at the Tell-All, by saying she didn't understand what the word "soul mate" meant. She apologized and showed gratitude to Syngin for forgiving her.

Their wedding was a bit different from other casts. Tania went for a black gown and chose to get tattoos instead of rings.

The "90 Day Fiancé" reality couple has been happy ever since their marriage, they also don't fail to give us updates on what's going on in their lives. Recently, Tania took to her Instagram to slam her haters. She posted an image of herself, drinking alcohol and went down to her caption to say that the same people questioning the coronavirus, prevention, and healing, were the same people who made fun of her for wanting to be a herbalist.

Tania Maduro fans get angry with her for her post

The "90 Day Fiancé" reality star's fans did not think her post was funny. In fact, many of them slammed her in the comments for her posts.

One of her fans said that what Tania said in her post was backward because the people questioning the virus were the natural-minded people. Tania replied to the fan's comment, saying that she wasn't scared of the coronavirus but just like many things she was cautious about it.

Another fan commented, "Caulky as usual...and ps my bestie is a homeopathic doctor for 12 yrs and for the most part the sh*t doesn't work..."

She advised the reality star to stop being an aggressive partner to Syngin.

Tania replied to the comment pointing out that "homeopathic" was on its own and should not be lumped together with other methods.

Syngin Colchester exploring the insides of America

While Tania and her followers debated health-related topics, her husband, Syngin was busy posting selfies of himself and the "Great lakes in upstate New York." The "90 Day Fiancé" star bragged about seeing more of America than most Americans have seen.

One fan commented, "But bet you haven't seen New Mexico" and Syngin replied to the comment, saying that he had visited there for a week. Another fan asked how Syngin traveled so much and he said he did because he had nothing that held him back and he had no obligation to anybody.

