Lisa Hamme has moved on from her failed marriage. The American television personality was among the break out stars from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." During her time on the show, Lisa was in a relationship with Usman Umar, and the couple tied the knot when the season ended. However, the marriage turned out to be short-lived after the two reality stars fell out with each other on social media. Lisa accused Usman of turning their relationship into a romantic scam, and it appears that the couple’s differences may be irreconcilable.

Lisa's alleged boyfriend

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa revealed her alleged new boyfriend.

The American reality star shared a video of a well-built man dancing, and she claimed that he was her new partner. Lisa referred to the man as her “baby boy,” and fans assumed that she made up the nickname from Usman’s song titled, ‘Baby girl Lisa.’ Lisa thanked her boyfriend for sending her the video, and it appears that she may have moved on from Usman. However, the couple is yet to officially get a divorce.

Over the past few weeks, Usman has claimed that he has initiated divorce proceedings against Lisa. The Nigerian reality has told "90 Day Fiancé" fans that he will hold a huge celebration once the courts in his country approve his request of annulling his marriage to Lisa. Usman has accused his American wife of swindling him from his hard-earned money.

The 31-year-old reality star has also denied Lisa’s recent claims that he was gay. In a scathing Instagram response, Usman told fans that he was not gay. He insisted that he did not have a problem with the LBGTQ community, and he only wanted to clear his name over Lisa’s false accusations.

Lisa and Usman’s relationship

Show's fans are now resigned to the fact that Lisa and Usman’s relationship is on its deathbed. The couple’s troubles began in June when a leaked version of the Tell All showed Usman accusing Lisa of using the N-word. The Nigerian reality star declared that he was tired of Lisa’s disrespectful attitude towards him, and he revealed that she had used the racial slur in many of their arguments.

After Lisa admitted to using the offensive term, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers petitioned TLC to fire her from the show, and the reality network had no choice but to dismiss her from the "90 Day Fiancé" Strikes Back spinoff series. Lisa and Usman have continued their bitter feud on social media, and many fans do not expect the two reality stars to find common ground in the coming weeks. After Lisa shared a video of her alleged boyfriend, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are looking forward to Usman’s response. Stay tuned for more news and updates regarding the show.