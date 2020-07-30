The good times are over for Colt Johnson and his Brazilian girlfriend, Jess. Colt and Jess have been starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The two reality stars had been enjoying their time together on the show, but last Sunday’s episode witnessed some tension between them. Fans watched as Colt’s mother, Debbie, fell out with Jess during her visit with Jess’s family in Brazil. After the awkward dinner, Jess took to Instagram to criticize Colt and his mother.

Jess accused Debbie

In her Instagram post, Jess accused "90 Day Fiancé" star Colt, and his mother, of faking their emotions when they met her family.

The Brazilian reality star claimed that she was proud of her family for welcoming Colt and Debbie into their home. Jess told fans that her family members had prepared traditional meals and gifts for her boyfriend and his mother. However, Jess said that Colt and Debbie repaid her family by badmouthing them, and she accused the two of lacking family values, reports InTouch Weekly.

Jess added that Debbie was only concerned about protecting Colt during their trip to Brazil. According to the Brazilian reality star, Debbie was too worried about Colt repeating the mistake he had made, by marrying Larissa, that she forgot to teach him how not to manipulate and cheat on her. Jess accused Debbie of covering up her son’s lies, and she informed fans that she regretted introducing her family to Colt and his mother.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers suspect that Jess was referring to Colt’s mysterious relationship with a woman named Vanessa. After they made the trip to Brazil, Colt revealed that he had asked Vanessa to look after his mother’s cats while they were away.

Debbie's response

Following Jess’s critical remarks about her, Debbie did not waste time to respond to her son’s girlfriend.

In a cryptic Instagram message, Debbie claimed that an “evil red-headed vixen” was trying to hunt down her son. She claimed that the vixen’s dream was to acquire a K-1 visa and attain permanent residency in the United States. Fans assumed that Debbie was talking about Jess in her puzzling message, and it appears that the two have now declared war against each other.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers now feel that Jess and Colt’s relationship could crumble in the upcoming episodes due to the frosty relationship between Debbie and Jess. Colt’s mother has consistently compared Jess to her son’s ex-wife Larissa, and she has claimed that Jess is using Colt to secure a K-1 visa. On her part, Jess has insisted that she loves Colt, and she has accused Debbie of meddling in their relationship. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers should tune in to next Sunday’s episode to find out how Colt handles the simmering feud between his mother and his Brazilian girlfriend.