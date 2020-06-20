It looks like things are still not cool between Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro. In fact, the "90 Day Fiance" couple might be separating for good. Syngin confessed that there is a chance that he might go back to South Africa if things do not work out with Tania. He said that his first trip to America was an “emotional roller coaster.” He also feared the uncertainty that comes with moving to a foreign country with his fiancé.

Syngin Colchester feels trapped in relationship with Tania Maduro

"90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" exposed a lot more issues in the relationship between Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro.

One of Syngin's objections is the fact that he felt "trapped" with their inability to get out of Connecticut. According to him, he did not plan to stay in Connecticut forever. Tania’s injury prevented him from exploring his newfound home country so it left him frustrated about their situation.

They are also starting to realize that they might have to face more financial issues in the future. Because of this, the reality show stars had to request for the expedited release of his work permit. This is so that he can apply for work as soon as possible.

Tania describes 'lust at first sight'

In one "90 Day Fiance" scene, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester recalled the first time they met. According to Tania, it was "lust at first sight” for both of them.

According to Tania, she met Syngin during a spontaneous vacation in South Africa. They saw each other while Syngin was at work bartending in a Cape Town club. They immediately liked one another and slept together that night.

She also revealed that she realized that she had feelings for Syngin four days after they met.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

When Tania returned to America, they continued communicating. This eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

Syngin, Tania argue in front of his family

A clip for the current season of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" showed Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester fighting. This time, however, they had their intense argument in front of his entire family.

The explosive fight happened while the reality show couple was having dinner at Syngin’s home. They were discussing their future when Tania expressed her frustration with Syngin’s lack of direction.

His father tried to defend him, explaining that his son is still trying to figure things out for himself. But Syngin was also visibly upset, resulting in him threatening not to get married if she continues insulting him.

It was hardly the first time that Syngin and Tania argued about their future. She frequently brought up her disappointment at his lack of commitment to a sustainable professional future. Watch out for more of Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro on the current season of "The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" spin-off reality series airs every Sunday on TLC.