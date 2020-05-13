Khloe Kardashian pregnancy rumors are running rampant. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's fans are convinced that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting "their second baby together according to Page Six." Suspicion began to grow earlier this year after it was revealed that Khloe and baby daddy Tristan Thompson were getting cozy while quarantining together.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter account, on Wednesday, responding to the pregnancy rumors and comments with a string of tweets directed at the social media rumors.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just co-parenting

TMZ reports that sources close to Khloe have revealed that, despite the speculation that fans have based on their observations of Kardashian's social media pages, it is false. Khloe has recently been posting photos of pink flowers. It was assumed, by what fans believed to be a cryptic clue, that she was expecting another baby girl.

It is known that Khloe and Tristan have been spending some time together during the coronavirus quarantine. They have also posted social media images of themselves together with their daughter True.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian building family memories for daughter True

Since the lockdown, Khloe and Tristan have also celebrated Easter, True's second birthday, and most recently Mother's Day.

All of which could account for the " suspicious" pink flower images. It is no secret that Thompson does enjoy sending the mother of his child flowers from time to time.

Next, as previously reported by Blasting News, a recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" revealed that Khloe and Tristan have been talking about a second baby together to give True a sibling.

Khloe also revealed plans to freeze some of her eggs and asking Thompson for sperm.

Khloe took to Twitter today and revealed her frustration and anger over the current pregnancy rumors.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

KarJenners keep social media followers curious

It is clear that Khloe Kardashian wants her point across on the subject of her pregnancy rumors, her relationship with Tristan Thompson, whatever that may be, and just how she feels about social media followers passing judgment or opinions on how she chooses yo live her life.

It has been a pretty tough few months on everyone dealing with the stress and fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with a lot of people, Celebrities and non-getting overly stressed and beginning to get a little snappy.

It is not totally out of the question for Khloe Kardashian's fans and social media followers to question the possibility of Khloe being secretly pregnant. After all the KarJenners have a long history and are notorious for sending out hints and clues on many subjects to mess with the media and fans. That being said, at this time Khloe claims she is once again not pregnant with her second baby, but things could change at any given moment until then fans will just have to continue trying to keep up with the Kardashians.