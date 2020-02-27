Kris Jenner shared some interesting Kardashian family news with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. The reality star sat down with Ellen to answer the talk shows the biggest questions at a rapid speed, according to E!.

Ellen did her best to trip Kris Jenner up with her answers in the hope of revealing some exclusive family information. Ellen asked Kris who her favorite daughter is leaving quick-witted Kris laughing and responding that today Khloe is the favorite daughter.

Kris Jenner laughs off Ellen DeGeneres' ploy to get more Kardashian family details

DeGeneres then asked Jenner which daughter she believes will give her the next grandchild. Kris immediately spouted off first with Kourtney's name then followed with Kylie and Kendall. Fans believe that Kourtney Kardashian was an interesting first choice considering she already has three children with ex Scott Disick.

Ellen did not seem too surprised to hear Kylie's name in the mix but looked pretty shocked at the mention of Kendall Jenner's name, raising her eyebrows in a questioning way.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian come to blows

Next, Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney Kardashian would officially be returning in the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." As previously reported back in June by Blasting News, Kourtney hinted that she would be moving on from reality television after 12 years in search of a more private life away from the cameras for her and her children.

In the new teaser trailer for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West become engaged in a very hostile argument and wind up coming to blows. Kris stated that seeing her daughter fight in that manner made her "very sad."

It seems Kourtney and Kim's fight began after Kourt called out Kim for missing some important filming commitments. She blasted Kim telling that she does not care that she and Khloe have been forced to pick up the slack in Kim's absence.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season 19 has begun filming

Jenner promises reality television fans that the upcoming 18th season will keep fans on the edge of their seats as the KarJenner family navigates through some pretty difficult times together. With all the drama that the Kardashians and Jenners have endured throughout the past seventeen seasons, it is hard to imagine anything in their lives could even come close in the drama department.

Kris Jenner added that Season 18 would premiere on March 26, 2020, at 9 PM on E! Kris also told Ellen that the show has already begun filming Season 19.

So at this time, it looks as if fans will be "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" for at least two more seasons, if not more.