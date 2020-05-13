As the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé" ended, one couple that has had limited screen time is Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina. Their time on the show turned out to be disastrous after Geoffrey flew to Russia and abruptly proposed to his girlfriend. The American has also faced some legal challenges which have made TLC move away from his storyline. In a recent Instagram post, Geoffrey revealed that his breakup with Varya was one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Geoffrey's proposal

Geoffrey explained that after Varya rejected his proposal, he left Russia in a hurry to protect his sanity.

The American said that he felt hurt by his girlfriend’s decision to take things slow after he had put all of his feelings on the line for her. However, he revealed that he did not blame Varya for rejecting him. Instead, he said that cultural miscommunication was the main reason why their relationship did not work out. After seeing the scene again in last Sunday’s episode, Geoffrey wrote that the episode had reopened his wounds. Despite his heartbreak, the reality star is trying to move on from his relationship with Varya.

In addition to his lengthy post, Geoffrey posted a picture of him planting a cantaloupe while surrounded by his two dogs. The reality star explained that he had asked his dogs and nature not to destroy the plant.

However, he admitted that he had no control over the cantaloupe’s fate after he planted it, and he compared the situation to his relationship with Varya. The Tennessee native said that he had emotionally checked out of their relationship and that he did not blame Varya for choosing to react negatively.

Geoffrey got emotional

While concluding his post, Geoffrey said that he would grow stronger from his failure. The reality star has learned a lot from his struggles and as a result, he has become emotionally and physically resilient. After appearing on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," fans learned that the American reality star had a history of domestic violence.

A woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during their time together. She revealed that police arrested Geoffrey and charged him for the incident.

After the revelations, fans felt happy that Varya had rejected his proposal. The Russian had told Geoffrey that she wanted to take things slow. However, the American reality star threw a tantrum and left the country. After his legal troubles were exposed, TLC decided to suspend him from the show. There have been rumors that the network decided against featuring Geoffrey for the "90 Day Fiancé" cast reunion episodes. After a tumultuous on the show, fans will hope that Geoffrey can find peace and move on from his relationship with Varya.