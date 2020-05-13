Ed “Big Ed” Brown has been one of the breakout stars from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The 54-year-old American has endeared himself to fans with his carefree personality and positive attitude. However, Big Ed has also been the victim of bullying due to his appearance. The San Diego resident has Klippel-Fiell syndrome, a condition that results in two of the seven neck vertebrae bones fusing. While some fans have teased Big Ed about his appearance, the majority have supported him during his time on "90 Day Fiancé."

Big Ed facing bullying

In a recent Instagram video post, Big Ed thanked his fans for their support.

The reality star told his followers that he appreciated the memes they had created about his time on the show. He revealed that his online popularity has created many opportunities for him. The 54-year-old recently appeared on Saturday Night Live after a viral meme about him went viral. Big Ed also said that he would be starting a World against Hate and Bullying campaign and asked fans to support his initiative. Fans accused Big Ed of using Rose for sex only. They asked Ed to do some introspection. Meanwhile, he promised his followers that he would soon launch some merchandise from his time on the show and that he would donate a portion of his proceeds towards his anti-bullying campaign.

Big Ed has spoken out about his experiences with bullies and has been a strong advocate for people suffering from harassment due to their appearance.

The reality star recently helped a fan who was struggling with bullying. The fan, who also suffers from Klippel-Fiell syndrome, wrote to Big Ed after watching him on "90 Day Fiancé." Big Ed encouraged the fan to live his life and not let the syndrome define who he was. At the beginning of the season, Big Ed tried to hide his real height from his girlfriend, Rosemarie.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The couple had connected on Facebook, and the San Diego resident had lied to his Filipino girlfriend that he was 5-foot-2, instead of his true 4-foot-11 height.

Rose and Big Ed's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

On her part, Rosemarie did not seem to mind about Big Ed’s condition. However, the couple’s relationship could fail to work out.

Over the last few episodes, Rosemarie has been angry about Big Ed’s plans to have a vasectomy. The American reality star has told his girlfriend that he does not want to have any more children, and his decision has made Rosemarie reconsider her commitment to him. There have been signs that the couple could be headed for a breakup, and during last Sunday’s episode, Rosemarie told Big Ed that she was done with their relationship. Fans will have to tune in to TLC next Sunday to find out if Big Ed can save his relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."