Khloe Kardashian has pregnancy on the brain and is considering having a second baby with former boyfriend and baby daddy Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. On Thursday's episode of the E! hit reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," there was a lot of pregnancy talk concerning Khloe Kardashian, according to Cosmopolitan.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spending time as a family during the lockdown

Khloe's mom and manager, Kris Jenner, has been pressuring Khloe to freeze her eggs so that when and if she ever decides to become pregnant with her second child, she will have them on hand.

Jenner's conversation with Khloe even found the reality star discussing the decision to freeze her eggs with her former boyfriend and daughter True's father, Tritan Thompson.

KoKo told her ex she was going to freeze her eggs and was jokingly serious when she told him that she might need to retrieve some sperm from him at some point to fertilize the eggs. That being said, it is now questioned as to whether or not Khloe Kardashian could come out of the coronavirus quarantine announcing another pregnancy.

Tristan Thompson all for adding to family with Khloe Kardashian

At this time, Kardashian's potential pregnancy is purely based on speculations surround the reality series reveals. It is also based on the fact that Khloe and Tristan Thompson have been spending a lot of time together. It is more than obvious that Kardashian is still into Thompson even though the NBA star cheated on her not once, but twice since Khole became pregnant with daughter True.

Another detail that leads some Kardashian news followers to believe that Khloe and Tristan may have reunited during the COVID pandemic.

It would not come as a huge surprise if the pair could be soon announcing baby number two. After all, there is only so much Netflix one can take before finding a little something other to do together while on lockdown.

However, some fans are a little more than just a bit upset over the fact that Khloe Kardashian could even begin to think about getting back with Tristan after he has publicly humiliated her twice with his two cheating scandals.

After viewing Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together interacting, do you believe that there is a possibility that they have reunited over lockdown? Will Khloe reveal another pregnancy post the COVID quarantine?

Next KarJenner baby

As previously reported by Blasting News, Kris Jenner revealed back in March she believed it would be Kourtney who would have the next baby, but after all, that has happened in the past several weeks she may need to rethink her choice. However, Khloe is not the only one of Kris Jenner's daughters who have been quarantining with an ex. Kylie Jenner has also reportedly been on lockdown with Travis Scott.

Could be the KarJenners may experience another pregnancy outbreak in 2020?

Guess time will tell, until then, be sure to check out all of the most recent KarJenner happenings every Thursday. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs on Thursday nights on E!