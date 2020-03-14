"90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" rumors started at the beginning of the season, that Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme broke up. More rumors persist and many of them come from '90 Day' bloggers. Rumors they married came out, and rumors things went badly. This is normal for the TLC show. Some of them turn out accurate like the rep that @fraudedbytlc built up. But, others just speculate because fans like speculating. Compared to Angela Deem, many fans note that Lisa Hamme and Deem are about the same age and they both have love interests way younger than them in Nigeria.

But, when it comes to handling rumors, bloggers and criticism, it seems Lisa's way more aggressive than Angela.

Lisa sticking her tongue into Usman’s mouth is so disgusting I almost miss Angela #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/juSswscyqj — Kat Paulick (@KatPaulick) March 9, 2020

Fans of '90 Day Fiance' feel disgusted by Lisa Hamme

As the show progresses, Lisa Hamme gets loads of disgusted fans on social media. Blasting News shared how people felt revolted by Lisa and her deeply sloppy kissing of Usman.

They felt they didn't need to see it on their screens. Admittedly, Angela also kissed Michael on the show. But, coupled with Lisa's admission to do it "raw dog" with Usman, it all seems pretty crude to many fans of "90 Day Fiance."

Another comparison between Angela and Lisa is that both women get dissed on for being not out of the top drawer, so to speak. Angela yells and swears, drinks beer, smokes copiously and even reportedly assaulted Avery Mills' mom at the Tell-All.

The comparison might seem quite accurate, but when it comes to dealing with bloggers, rumors, and fans who hate on her, it looks like Lisa comes out way more aggressive than Angela ever did. Angela knows it's part of life in Reality TV and she seldom goes all-out slamming every blogger who suggested something about her relationship with Michael. Often, she even likes the bloggers' posts on Instagram.

Lisa seems very aggressive compared to Angela with bloggers

The last week or so, saw many aggressive posts up on Lisa's Instagram. It comes when some bloggers post about rumors she and Usman split. Actually, Monsters and Critics suggested she didn't split from him. But, it all started when she changed her status on Facebook to "single." Raging about "fake" bloggers since Thursday, seven posts went up in fast succession. Well, many people know bloggers look for an angle. Many people know that part of the fun of watching the show involves the fun of reading about twists and turns in the story of "90 Day Fiance" castmembers.

At the end of the day, some turn out correct, and others end up way off the real outcome. But, what many members of the cast mostly understand, is that despite some negativity, at the end of the day, the bloggers help keep the fans interested in the show. The more outrageous these claims are, the higher the interest in the characters. TLC notably, often brings back stars who get the most controversial comments. Actually, Angela Deem comes to mind immediately. Perhaps Lisa should quietly ignore the bloggers if she wants future coverage on any spinoff, some fans think.

Admittedly, Ashley Martson, Leida, and Danielle Jbali had issues with bloggers like John Yates.

But it's seldom they slammed the bloggers so aggressively early in their first season. What do you think? Do you think that on the surface, Angela and Lisa may seem similar, but Lisa comes over way more aggressive with bloggers? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section.

Remember to follow the Reality TV Channel on Blasting News for more news about the cast of TLC's "90 Day Fiance."