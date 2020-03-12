It finally dawned on Lisa Hamme that she is from an extremely different world from fiancé, Usman Umar. The "90 Day Fiancé" star is in Umar’s home country of Nigeria to see him for the first time. She got the surprise of her life when Umar brought her to his house in Kaduna, reports ET. The room, who he shares with two other people, did not exactly impress her. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter continue to troll the couple on Twitter and calls the kiss disgusting.

She tried to hide the surprise in her face when she saw how small the room he was staying in was.

She also took note of the incredibly small mattress on the floor that she thought would only be meant for a kid. After seeing his home, Hamme noted that she was thankful that she chose to stay in a hotel. According to her, the house did not feel like a place a celebrity would stay in.

Lisa sticking her tongue into Usman’s mouth is so disgusting I almost miss Angela #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/juSswscyqj — Kat Paulick (@KatPaulick) March 9, 2020

Lisa Hamme visits Nigeria for Usman Umar

Lisa Hamme is in Nigeria to meet up with Usman Umar for the first time since they met online.

So far, Hamme has been enjoying her trip to Nigeria. When she finally met Umar in person, she exclaimed that he looks even more handsome in person. Unfortunately, Umar does not think Hamme is attractive.

That scene where baby lisa is licking Usman’s teeth. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/zPdzgEhcfn — Peter Arroyo (@PeterArroyo14) March 9, 2020

Hamme, Umar on '90 Day Fiancé'

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme are among the favorites in the current season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The fans know the two for having an incredibly passionate relationship.

As with most couples in the TLC reality series, they first talked to each other on social media.

viewers: as long as we don't have to watch Usman and Lisa makeout

TLC: #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/8Kbi74OlDn — Holly (@wittleholly) March 9, 2020

Hamme, who is from York, Pennsylvania, is 52 years old and had several relationships before she met Umar. On the other hand, Umar is a popular entertainer in Nigeria.

Known by his celebrity name SojaBoy, he has a lot of female fans because of his songs. According to the couple, it was Umar who sent an application for them to become part of the show. A few fans think that he is using his marriage to Hamme to launch a musical career in the United States.

The moment we saw Usman & Lisa touch their tongues #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/cTG9IKReOU — G (@TheOriginalGen) March 9, 2020

Not everyone is happy about their relationship. Hamme’s friends, for example, do not approve of them together. They are suspicious about Umar’s intentions in marrying their friend. They also know how possessive Hamme can be, which will not pair well with Umar’s interactions with his female fans.

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Lisa & Usman’s PDA. 🤢 #90dayfiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/GIBfxwWDkO — MJ (@MJDoc12) March 9, 2020

It also seems like the two will have to deeply think about the differences in their respective lifestyles and culture. In one of the video teasers, Umar and Hamme are seen arguing against each other because of the way he responds to his female fans. People will learn more about Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar in the next episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Season 4. It will air on Sunday, March 15, at 08:00 PM ET/PT. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."