"90 Day Fiance's" Anfisa is proving, once again, that she has a stunning body. The "90 Day Fiancé" star uploaded a sexy picture of herself on Instagram, which fans received well. The reality series star posted a picture of herself on Instagram, focusing on her waist. According to the post, she is preparing for her first national fitness competition.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko takes social media, modeling career seriously

Of all the "90 Day Fiancé" alums, Anfisa Arkhipchenko is among those that have found success with a career in modeling and social media influencing.

Arkhipchenko has become a print and commercial model. Most of the modeling jobs she takes involve fitness and dieting. This is because she also joins a lot of fitness competitions in her free time. Ever since Arkhipchenko’s appearance on the popular reality franchise, she has grown her Instagram followers to 600,000. It is on her Instagram that she shows a lighter side of herself, where she posts gorgeous shots every once in a while.

She also recently created a YouTube channel. In the channel’s videos, she talks about fitness and diet tips.

This helps promote her services as a personal trainer, which she got certified for earlier this year. Because of her huge following, she has also become a social media influencer. She leverages her following to build partnerships with companies and brands. Anfisa posts about their products and services on her social media accounts.

Anfisa on '90 Day Fiancé'

When she was on "90 Day Fiancé," Anfisa Arkhipchenko was a fan-favorite among the show’s fans.

Before she met her eventual husband Jorge Nava, Arkhipchenko lived in Moscow, Russia. She then met her husband on Facebook. They then fell in love with each other and traveled throughout Europe. Some fans criticized her for allegedly only marrying Jorge Nava for his money. Nava, on the other hand, got slammed because fans thought he only liked her for her looks.

Is Anfisa dating a new guy?

In other news, there are rumors that Anfisa Arkhipchenko is already in a new relationship.

The fansite FraudedByTLC recently reported that the social media influencer has a new boyfriend. This was after she got photographed multiple times with the same man. According to the reports, Arkhipchenko is in a relationship with a man named Leo Assaf. It is said that Assaf used to be a manager of a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles.

However, Arkhipchenko has chosen to stay quiet despite the barrage of questions about her love life. If it is true that she is already in a relationship, she may have to decide to divorce her husband, Jorge Nava, soon. It can be recalled that Jorge Nava is currently serving more than two years of jail time.

This was Arizona authorities discovered more than 300 pounds of marijuana in his car in 2018. It is expected that he will be out of jail later this year.