"90 Day Fiance" fans heard that Laura Jallali returns to the TLC franchise for the upcoming "What Now?" spin-off. Laura made the announcement on her Instagram, and her loyal fans got quite excited. But she garnered loads of trolls from her season of "The Other Way." Firstly, she announced her pregnancy, which fans and bloggers established was a lie. Then she claimed she lost the baby through an ectopic pregnancy. Finally, after the Tell All when Aladin told her he wanted a divorce, she went to Ecuador.

There, it later emerged that she allegedly tried breaking up Corey and Evelin. So, Laura got trolled on very heavily. Now, she claims the bullying got to her so badly that she considered suicide.

Laura of '90 Day Fiance' posts about taking her life

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, Laura shared a photo of a magazine cover. Then, she captioned it with, "Life is short and never change who you truly are!" Next, she added that she underwent a lot of "online bullying." In fact, Laura notes that it got so bad, she asked herself, "maybe i should just die and make the world happy." Well, as fans know, she's still, alive, so that never happened.

Next, the "90 Day Fiance" star said that she knows who she is. She added, "i will never change from being my true self. I am not living life to please other people. i am living my best life to please me." Then she ended with, "quoted by Laura Jallali." Nobody really knows what goes on in the minds of other people. And, possibly, Laura really thought about suicide. However, that didn't stop one troll from hitting on her.

Troll hits at Laura with no compassion about bullying

Laura may not cope with the bullying and the trolls well. Fans and critics just don't know. But notably, she stays on social media despite all the hate that went her way. However, some fans think that taking her suicidal thoughts trivially is just wrong. One troll wrote, "You think that you matter THAT much that if you die the WORLD would be happy.....

get a life." Loyal fans stepped up to defend Laura after Laura responded by saying the person's "sick."

One "90 Day Fiance" follower lashed at the troll, noting, "What makes you think it’s ok to spew nastiness on this woman’s post ?? Didn’t your mother ever teach you that if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything at all." Another one wrote, " seriously!!! Maybe you should get a life if you have nothing nice to say!!" Then Laura came back at the troll, writing, "how about the bully gets off social media and makes an impact in life that is good and not being a nasty troll."

What do you think about Laura saying that she actually contemplated suicide after online bullying?

Do you think it's insensitive for someone to troll her on that post? After all, mental health issues can be very real and lead to tragedy. Sound off your thoughts in the comments section.

