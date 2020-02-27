It's taken us years to get to the 25th James Bond film "No Time to Die," but the wait is almost over. Daniel Craig's final outing as Britain's top spy is only two months away, and new reports have come out saying that it's the longest Bond film ever.

Movie theater chains Regal and Pathe have listed "No Time to Die" at 163 minutes long. The runtime has not been confirmed yet, but if it does run at two and a half hours, it'll overtake "Spectre," which was 148 minutes long. Daniel Craig's tenure includes the shortest James Bond film 2008's "Quantum of Solace," which was only 106 minutes.

'No Time to Die' concludes the story of Daniel Craig's 007

With "No Time to Die," being the final outing for Daniel Craig, it makes sense that the concluding story will have a longer runtime. Cinemablend previously reported that "No Time to Die," will have the longest pre-title sequence, nearly 20 minutes long. There will be plenty of time for expiration to occur.

It's been a tough road bringing "No Time to Die" in theaters. Development started in 2016, but director Danny Boyle and writer John Hodge walked away because of "creative differences." Cary Fukunaga took over as director, becoming the first American to direct a James Bond film.

Filming began last year but faced some major issues. A hidden camera was found in a women's bathroom and a crew member injured by an explosion. Last August the title was announced. Fans recently learned that Hans Zimmer will compose the latest Bond film's score. Billie Eilish will be performing the movie's theme song.

007 will make peace in the latest film

"No Time to Die" is set five years after the events of "Spectre." The latest entry into the Bond Movies franchise starts with Bond leaving active service behind but then is called back into action to find a missing scientist.

As the film progresses, Bond meets a mysterious villain who is armed with new technology. Fukunaga said that the film is about 007 making peace with everything he's done. Daniel Craig returns along with Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz. Among the newcomers include Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas.

With only a month until release, "No Time to Die" has shifted its marketing campaign into overdrive.

The film has collaborated with Adidas, having 007 written on the back of some shoes. It would be great to see Bond don those shoes with his classic tuxedo. "No Time to Die" arrives in theaters on April 10. It comes no surprise to see the latest Bond film reach nearly a three-hour running time. Films like "Avengers: Endgame," and "IT Chapter Two," saw success at the box office with similar lengthy runtimes and the Bond film hopes to find similar success.