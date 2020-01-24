Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans continue to scour the Internet daily looking for any and all signs that the former Hollywood Golden Couple has reunited. Fans have always taken a huge interest in Jen and Brad's relationship status' over the years. However, Brad and Jen rumors have really kicked into overdrive over the past several weeks leading some fans to believe that the two could very well be on their way to a reconciliation.

Brad Pitt caught in loving moment with Jennifer Aniston at SAG Awards

According to Radar Online reports Jennifer Aniston is so happy that she and Brad Pitt are speaking again that she has allegedly even rubbed it in Angelina Jolie's face every chance she gets claiming that Brad is so much happier these days. The rumors began picking up speed in December when Brad was spotted attending Jennifer's holiday party.

Hollywood News Daily reported that Brad was the first to arrive and the last to leave. It was also alleged that Brad and Jen announced their reconciliation to their closest friends during the party.

However, one of the biggest clues about a possible Brad and Jen reconciliation came in just last week when the two were once again photographed together sharing what appeared to be a very personal moment at the January 19 SAG Awards. The moment was captured by photographers backstage when Brad lovingly grabbed Jennifer's hand.

Jennifer Aniston flaunting Brad Pitt friendship in Angelina Jolie's face

The two Celebrities are constantly being plagued by reporters about their relationship with eager ears awaiting clues that the two are back together. Brad was asked recently as to whether or not he would be escorting Jennifer Aniston to the 20202 Oscars. When asked if he had a date for the event, Brad Pitt blushed and laughed reportedly stating, "No, I do not have a date."

It has been almost 15 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced in what has been at times called one of the most shocking celebrity divorces to date.

Being that both Brad and Jen are currently unattached it would not be completely out of the question for the two to rekindle what was once a great love affair.

Fans want to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together

Despite Jennifer Aniston feeling betrayed by Brad Pitt in the past, it does appear to some that since they have remained good friends throughout the years, and that they both have grown and changed immensely during their time apart that a full-on reconciliation is not really out of the question. Should Brad and Jen actually get back together they would not be the first Hollywood superstar couple to divorce and reconcile.

Celebrities such as Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner, Judge Judy and Jerry Sheindlin have also married, divorced and remarried to name just a few celebrity couples. If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were to reconcile one thing is for sure, there would be many happy Brad and Jen fans, to say the least.