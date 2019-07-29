"RHOC" star Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd fell out last season. Fans heard that a reconciliation got filmed for the upcoming season of the Bravo show. However, some allegations came out that it wasn't genuine, and happened for production. Now, Vicki revealed she's masterful at shading. One of her recent IG comments really was a subtle but definite shading of her frenemy. In fact, it smacked of 'Kelly Who?'

'RHOC' allegedly filmed a stage reconciliation with Vicki and Kelly

"All About The Tea" reported back in March, that a reconciliation got filmed for the upcoming season.

According to their source, "the cast...visited Miraval Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona, where Vicki and Kelly’s reconciliation scene was captured for the upcoming season. The exchange was filmed on March 14th." But the insider alleged that the "reconciliation is not the real deal." It appeared that the production felt their feud was getting in the way of work. If you recall, the two women fell out when Vicki's man, Steve Lodge organized a meeting between Michael Dodd, Kelly's ex, and a friend.

Well, if they did stage a reconciliation, Bravo won't need to worry too much about too many sparks between the two "RHOC" stars. That's because Vicki's been made an OG of the show - or a friend of the show. Her fans were horrified when they heard that. However, Vicki might miss being on the set as much as before, but possibly getting less drama's a good thing too. At the moment, she's away in Prague where she and her man look like they really enjoy themselves. One of her photos stirred up a comment about the dress Vicki was wearing.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd worse a similar dress, sharp-eyed fans noted

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Vickie shared a photo of her and her man in Prague in the Czech Republic. Actually, several of her photos and Insta Stories show them out and about nicely, but casually dressed. In this one, the classy OG of "Real Housewives of Orange County's" wearing a gorgeous dress. Attached to her body by some invisible means that looks to defy gravity, the brownish-black and shades of skin look really eyecatching and it looks great on her.

In response to questions from "RHOC" fans, Vicki said it's one of Michael-Costello's designs.

One sharp-eyed fan, @aroselamp said, "Did you borrow that dress from Kelly Dodd?? She just posted some pics in that same dress." Well, as you can imagine, people rushed off to see Kelly Dodd's page. Actually, it wasn't all that recent but yeah, you can see Kelly wearing one back in May. There is a difference though, as Kelly's dress has more of a greenish shade to it instead of Vickie's deep dark color. Having established that, fans returned to Vicky Gunvaleson to follow the conversation.

Vicky dishes masterful shades of shade on Kelly Dodd

The subtle shade came from Vicki and quite a few fans put up crying-with-laughter-emojis. Here's how the conversation went:

Fan: "Did you borrow that dress from Kelly Dodd?? She just posted some pics in that same dress."

Vicki: "@aroselamp Nope I had no clue. I don’t follow her ."

"@aroselamp Nope I had no clue. ." Fan: "it's a different color and you rocked ❤️ this dress ❤️"

Another fan: "@vickigunvalson shade of shade ."

." Fan: "Who is Kelly Dodd??"

Fan: "@aroselamp@vickigunvalson Kelly who?"

What did you think of the way Vicki Gunvalson handled the comment about her wearing the same dress as Kelly Dodd - her frenemy on "RHOC?" Did you think those words just beautifully cast shades of shade on Kelly?

Remember to follow the Real Housewives and Reality TV Channels on Blasting New for more stories about "RHOC."