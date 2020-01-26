NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 41. The former basketball star was killed on Sunday, January 26 while aboard his private helicopter in Calabasas California according to Fox News.

The details are few at this time but what is known now is that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Marie Onore and three other passengers were killed in a fiery helicopter crash.TMZ reports that Kobe and daughter were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the crash occurred.

It was also revealed that two of the other passengers traveling with Bryant and his daughter included another player and parent.

Kobe Bryant killed en route to daughter Gianna's basketball practice

The La Times reporter Richard Winton stated at the time of the crash the mountains were fogged in. Witnesses at the scene reveal they heard the helicopter engine sputter before plummeting to the ground bursting in flames. Bryant was well known for preferring to take his own chopper as his choice of transportation to avoid the confinement of a car and avoid traffic congestion on the highways.

Kobe's wife Vanessa is reportedly is not among them. The news has been confirmed by the city of Calabasas' official Twitter account. The statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10 am, No one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

Details surrounding Kobe Bryant helicopter crash under investigation

According to the reports the FAA stated that the helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances killing Bryant and four others. The names of the other three passengers on board have not been released at this time.

In 2016 Bryant retired from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers winning a career total of five championships.

The sports legend carried a long and impressive list of accomplishments throughout his career. Bryant was in attendance on Saturday evening at the Lakers' NBA competition to see close pal LeBron James top his impressive career scoring record of 33, 643 career points. James moved past Kobe scoring career with 33,655 to date.

Kobe Bryant spent evening before death at Staples Center cheering on LeBron James

After retiring from the NBA Kobe Bryant began a new career in Hollywood winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball." Fans have begun congregating outside the Staple Center in memory of Kobe.

Twitter is also currently flooded with heartfelt condolences and kind words for the Bryant family.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna are survived by wife and mother Vanessa and sisters Natalia, Bianca and Capri. Our heartfelt condolences remain with Kobe's wife Vanessa and daughters during this tragic and painful time. Details surrounding the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna will continue to be updated as they are released. RIP Kobe and Gianna.